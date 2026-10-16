Knauf India Strengthens Skill Building Commitment With Launch Of Vijayawada Training Academy In Partnership With Pratham
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vijayawada, 16 October 2026: Knauf India, the world's leading company in drywall and ceiling solutions, today announced the launch of its new Training Academy in Vijayawada in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation, one of India's foremost organisations in education, vocational skilling and employability.
The academy reflects Knauf India's continued commitment to developing a skilled, industry-ready workforce and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in India's fast-evolving construction sector, particularly in drywall and ceiling systems.
Designed to deliver hands-on, industry-relevant training, the Vijayawada Academy will focus on drywall and false ceiling installation, combining technical instruction with practical, site-based learning. The programme will be open to candidates aged 18 years and above, with approximately 100 trainees expected to be enrolled in the first year.
Over the course of the 45-day training programme, participants will be introduced to NSDC-aligned modules, workplace safety protocols and practical installation techniques. The curriculum has been structured to enhance employability and prepare candidates for roles such as site supervisors across the construction, real estate, interiors and allied industries.
Shray Mehndiratta, CFO, Knauf India, said,“At Knauf, we see skilling as a strategic investment in the future of India's construction industry. As modern building systems gain momentum, the need for a capable, future-ready workforce becomes even more critical. Through our partnership with Pratham, the Vijayawada Academy will help build technical expertise at the grassroots level, create pathways to meaningful employment, and contribute to the long-term development of a stronger, more resilient construction ecosystem.”
Rajesh Thokle, Program Director, Pratham Education Foundation, said,“Through this partnership, we aim to equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that can improve their employment readiness and open up opportunities in the construction sector.”
The Vijayawada Academy builds on Knauf India's ongoing efforts in workforce development and technical skilling, following its earlier training initiative in Gorakhpur in partnership with Pratham. Its establishment comes at a time when India's construction and real estate sectors are witnessing increased adoption of modern building systems, driving greater demand for professionals with specialised installation capabilities.
By bringing together industry expertise, practical training and employment-focused skilling, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between emerging construction technologies and on-ground workforce capabilities, while contributing to the development of a more skilled, future-ready talent pool for India's built environment.
The academy reflects Knauf India's continued commitment to developing a skilled, industry-ready workforce and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in India's fast-evolving construction sector, particularly in drywall and ceiling systems.
Designed to deliver hands-on, industry-relevant training, the Vijayawada Academy will focus on drywall and false ceiling installation, combining technical instruction with practical, site-based learning. The programme will be open to candidates aged 18 years and above, with approximately 100 trainees expected to be enrolled in the first year.
Over the course of the 45-day training programme, participants will be introduced to NSDC-aligned modules, workplace safety protocols and practical installation techniques. The curriculum has been structured to enhance employability and prepare candidates for roles such as site supervisors across the construction, real estate, interiors and allied industries.
Shray Mehndiratta, CFO, Knauf India, said,“At Knauf, we see skilling as a strategic investment in the future of India's construction industry. As modern building systems gain momentum, the need for a capable, future-ready workforce becomes even more critical. Through our partnership with Pratham, the Vijayawada Academy will help build technical expertise at the grassroots level, create pathways to meaningful employment, and contribute to the long-term development of a stronger, more resilient construction ecosystem.”
Rajesh Thokle, Program Director, Pratham Education Foundation, said,“Through this partnership, we aim to equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that can improve their employment readiness and open up opportunities in the construction sector.”
The Vijayawada Academy builds on Knauf India's ongoing efforts in workforce development and technical skilling, following its earlier training initiative in Gorakhpur in partnership with Pratham. Its establishment comes at a time when India's construction and real estate sectors are witnessing increased adoption of modern building systems, driving greater demand for professionals with specialised installation capabilities.
By bringing together industry expertise, practical training and employment-focused skilling, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between emerging construction technologies and on-ground workforce capabilities, while contributing to the development of a more skilled, future-ready talent pool for India's built environment.
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