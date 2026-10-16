Icustoms Launches Ieudr For Easy End-To-End EUDR Compliance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 2:08 am - iCustoms launch the of iEUDR, an AI platform built to help operators, downstream operators and freight forwarders manage EUDR compliance from supplier data through to customs.

iEUDR connects supplier data, AI validation, Due Diligence Statements and freight forwarding in one seamless EUDR workflow, built for the EU and Northern Ireland.

LONDON, 14th October 2026: iCustoms today announced the launch of iEUDR, an AI platform built to help operators, downstream operators and freight forwarders manage EUDR compliance from supplier data through to customs.

iEUDR collects and validates supplier information, uses AI to process product and document data, builds Due Diligence Statements (DDS), submits them to the EUDR Information System on TRACES, and delivers the DDS reference to the freight forwarder before customs declaration.

EUDR compliance

The EUDR comes into force from December 2026, bringing new due diligence requirements across the EU and Northern Ireland. Businesses will need to manage supplier data, geolocation, due diligence and customs requirements with fines of at least 4% of annual EU-wide turnover for breaches.

iEUDR brings the entire process together in one platform.

What iEUDR does

Supplier data: collected through a supplier portal, API, CSV upload or manual entry.

AI classification: products classified and supplier documents read by AI, with human review before anything is confirmed.

Validation: geolocation and compliance data checked, with gaps flagged early.

Due Diligence Statements: DDSs built and submitted directly to the EUDR Information System on TRACES.

Freight forwarding: DDS references sent to freight forwarders before customs submission.

Audit trail: a five-year record of data, documents and activity, held in one place.

AI built for the whole EUDR chain

iEUDR uses AI where it can remove manual work from CN code classification to extracting information from supplier documents and spreadsheets. Every AI result can be reviewed and confirmed by a user before it becomes part of the compliance record.

“EUDR compliance runs through the entire supply chain, not just the DDS. Suppliers, operators and freight forwarders all have a role to play, and each needs the right tools to fulfil their obligations.

iEUDR connects the entire chain in one platform, using AI to remove manual work while keeping people in control.”



Adnan Zaheer, CEO, iCustoms

About iCustoms

iCustoms is a leading AI platform that makes customs, trade and compliance effortless, saving time and costs.