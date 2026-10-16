Summerlin Smiles Highlights How Personalized Digital Treatment Planning Is Transforming

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 2:19 am - Summerlin Smiles uses personalized digital treatment planning to help Las Vegas patients preview their future smiles, understand Invisalign treatment, and enjoy a more comfortable, predictable path to straighter teeth.

Summary:

Summerlin Smiles is helping patients see their results before treatment begins. Using digital scanning, the practice makes invisalign las vegas care clearer, more predictable, and more comfortable for children, teens, and adults.

Summerlin Smiles, a dental practice in Las Vegas, is highlighting how digital smile planning is changing the clear aligner experience. Patients no longer have to guess what treatment will look like. At the first visit, they see a 3D preview of their future smile.

Many adults put off straightening their teeth for the same reasons: they dislike the look of metal braces, they don't know how long treatment will take, and they can't predict the cost. Digital planning addresses all three concerns.

"Patients tell us the hardest part is not knowing what to expect," said Dr. Meron Anghesom, who is certified in Invisalign orthodontics. "When they can see a clear plan and a preview of their smile, the uncertainty goes away, and they can decide with confidence."

How the Process Works:

Treatment begins with a complimentary consultation. The team uses digital scanning to create a 3D image of the patient's teeth and shows a preview of the expected result. After the plan is approved, custom aligners are made. Patients switch to a new set every one to two weeks at home, with progress checks every six to eight weeks, in the office or virtually when appropriate.

For many patients, this means fewer visits than traditional braces require. Those who choose invisalign las vegas treatment at Summerlin Smiles typically see noticeable improvement in about 12 months, and sometimes sooner.

Everyday Benefits:

The aligners are nearly invisible and removable. Patients can brush and floss normally and eat without food restrictions. The smooth, custom-shaped plastic is designed to avoid irritating the cheeks and gums. Patients who want a brighter smile can also ask about professional whitening gel that works with their aligners.

After treatment, custom Vivera retainers help keep teeth in place. They can also serve as trays for at-home whitening touch-ups.

Care for the Whole Family:

Summerlin Smiles offers aligner treatment for children, teens, and adults. Costs vary with case complexity and treatment length. Patients receive a personalized quote at their free consultation. The practice also provides flexible payment plans, accepts most dental insurance, and offers financing options through Cherry and Sunbit.

About Summerlin Smiles:

Summerlin Smiles is a dental practice at 9525 W Russell Rd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its services include general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, and periodontal maintenance, as well as invisalign las vegas treatment. Dr. Meron Anghesom earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from UCSF and has practiced in the Las Vegas Valley for more than 10 years. Dr. Sarah Kitchen earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the UNLV School of Dental Medicine.

Call us at 702-579-7645 or visit to request an appointment. New patients are welcome.