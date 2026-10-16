MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 3:11 am - Antops Technologies launches a free SEO Audit Checker to help website owners identify on-page and technical SEO issues, get an instant score, and download a PDF report.

Antops Technologies has launched a new Free SEO Audit Checker designed to help website owners, marketers, small businesses, and SEO professionals quickly review important on-page and technical SEO elements.

The tool is available at and allows users to enter a webpage URL to generate an instant SEO audit based on publicly accessible website data. The checker is designed to make basic SEO reviews easier without requiring users to sign up for a paid SEO platform.

The audit reviews a wide range of essential SEO elements, including page titles, meta descriptions, H1, H2 and H3 headings, canonical tags, meta robots directives, image ALT attributes, schema markup, Open Graph tags, Twitter or X card markup, mobile viewport settings, language attributes, HTTPS usage, HTTP response status, internal and external links, robots, and XML sitemap availability.

The tool also includes additional technical checks such as URL canonicalization, helping users understand whether non- of a website resolve consistently to a preferred domain. It can also identify whether an llms file is available and detect common Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager implementations found in the webpage source.

After completing an audit, users receive an overall SEO score along with a clear breakdown of passed checks, warnings, and identified issues. Each check includes a short explanation to help website owners understand what was detected and why it may matter.

A key feature of the tool is the ability to download the completed SEO audit as a PDF report. This makes it easier for business owners, marketers, developers, and agencies to save the audit, share it with team members or clients, and use the findings as a reference when making website improvements.

The Free SEO Audit Checker is intended for quick on-page and technical website reviews. It does not attempt to replace specialist SEO platforms that provide proprietary metrics, backlink databases, keyword search volumes, or competitor intelligence. Instead, it focuses on information that can be assessed directly from a publicly accessible webpage.

The tool may be useful when reviewing a newly launched website, checking recent page changes, identifying common SEO configuration problems, or carrying out an initial website assessment before starting a broader optimisation campaign.

Antops Technologies developed the tool as part of its growing range of practical SEO and digital marketing resources, with the aim of making useful website checks more accessible to businesses and website owners.

Website owners can run a free SEO audit and download their report at.

About Antops Technologies

Antops Technologies has been at the forefront of technological innovation since 2013. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth, Antops Technologies has become a trusted partner for businesses around the globe. The company is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to solve complex challenges and enable digital transformation.