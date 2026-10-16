Highlands Spa Provides Med Spa And Esthetician Services In Highlands Ranch, Colorado

MENAFN - GetNews)"Highlands Spa in Highlands Ranch, Colorado offers professional esthetician services and medical aesthetics in a comfortable, personalized setting."Highlands Spa serves clients in Highlands Ranch, Colorado with a combination of professional esthetician services and medical aesthetic treatments. The locally operated spa offers skincare, waxing, microneedling, lash and brow services, injectables, regenerative treatments, and other personalized aesthetic services from its Highlands Ranch location.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado - October 16, 2026 - Highlands Spa provides professional spa, skincare, esthetician, and medical aesthetic services from its location at 9245 S. Broadway, Unit 150, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129.

The locally operated Highlands Ranch spa brings together traditional esthetic services and medical aesthetics in one location, giving clients access to a wide range of personalized skincare and aesthetic treatment options.

Esthetician services at Highlands Spa include customized facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microneedling, waxing, Brazilian waxing, lash services, brow services, and spray tanning.

The Highlands Ranch location also provides medical aesthetic services through qualified medical professionals. Available services include Botox and Xeomin treatments, dermal fillers, PRP and PRF treatments, regenerative aesthetic treatments, and medically supervised weight management services.

Highlands Spa focuses on creating personalized treatment plans based on each client's goals, skin concerns, and service preferences. The spa serves clients from Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Lone Tree, Englewood, and surrounding South Denver communities.

"Our goal is to give clients access to both professional esthetic services and medical aesthetics in one welcoming location," said a representative of Highlands Spa. "We want each treatment to feel personalized rather than one-size-fits-all."

The Highlands Ranch location offers services for clients seeking help with concerns such as skin texture, tone, fine lines, unwanted hair, lash and brow maintenance, and overall skin rejuvenation. Treatment options range from relaxing facial services to advanced aesthetic treatments performed by licensed or qualified professionals.

In addition to individual services, Highlands Spa offers treatment packages and membership options for clients who prefer ongoing skincare, waxing, or aesthetic maintenance.

More information about Highlands Spa and available services can be found at HighlandsSpa.

About Highlands Spa

Highlands Spa is a locally operated spa and medical aesthetics business located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The business provides professional esthetician services, skincare treatments, waxing, lash and brow services, microneedling, and medical aesthetic services from its Highlands Ranch location. Highlands Spa focuses on personalized treatments, professional service, and helping clients choose services based on their individual goals and needs.

Contact

Highlands Spa 9245 S. Broadway, Unit 150 Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Phone: 303-500-7882 Website: