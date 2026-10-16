Devtools Academy Helps Buds Generate 10,000+ Creator Engagements

MENAFN - GetNews) AI app-building platform Buds partners with developer marketing agency DevTools Academy to build a systematic creator acquisition strategy across five platforms.

Houston, TX - October 16, 2026 - DevTools Academy, a developer marketing and creator partnerships agency, announced the results of their creator marketing engagement with Buds (formerly Orchids), an AI-first full-stack development platform that enables users to build web, mobile and game applications, CLI tools and AI agents using natural-language prompts.

DevTools Academy helped Buds generate more than 10,000 engagements through a structured creator partnership program designed to turn creator marketing into a predictable, cost-efficient growth channel.

The campaign activated 23 creators across five platforms, with a focus on technical creators capable of demonstrating the product through authentic, high-fidelity content rather than relying on traditional advertising messages.

"AI developer tools are entering an incredibly crowded market, so simply putting another sponsored post in front of developers isn't enough," said Ankur Tyagi, Founder of DevTools Academy. "For Buds, the strategy was to build credibility through creators who could actually demonstrate what the product does, while using campaign data to understand which creators were driving awareness and which were driving high-intent actions."

The content strategy emphasized "proof-of-work" demonstrations that allowed potential users to see the product being used in realistic scenarios rather than simply hearing promotional claims about its capabilities.

This approach was designed to address a particular challenge in developer marketing: technical products often require demonstrations and peer validation before potential users are willing to try them.

"DevToolsAcademy transformed our growth strategy in a single quarter," said Kevin Lu, Co-Founder of Orchids. "By replacing speculative spending with a systematic, high-intent creator partnership framework, they helped Orchids capture over 10,000+ engagements in one quarter. They are the go-to experts for anyone looking to scale in the developer tool ecosystem."

The engagement demonstrates how developer-focused creator programs can combine awareness, technical education and direct-response acquisition when creator selection and performance are managed as an integrated growth system.

About DevTools Academy

DevTools Academy is a marketing agency by developers, for developers. DTA helps AI and developer tools companies reach technical audiences through developer marketing and creator partnerships. The company works across YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, UGC and technical newsletters. DevTools Academy's client work includes creator-led campaigns for companies including Cline, Coderabbit, and Oumi.