FM Sybiha: Black Sea Could Become Second Strait Of Hormuz For Global Food Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Russia is using food as a weapon. We see this, just as we see it exploiting migration policy. Russia is well aware of how vulnerable certain countries are to such actions, particularly efforts to undermine global food security,” the Foreign Minister said.

According to Sybiha, Russia's blockade of the Black Sea is aimed not only at disrupting shipping but also at creating food shortages in certain African countries, which could trigger new waves of migration to Europe.

“This is a deliberate and clear strategy on Russia's part. We must have our own strategy for restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, unblocking it, and securing ceasefires in both the energy sector and at sea. We have concrete proposals and new participants who have joined this process for the first time. These include India and Egypt,” the Minister stressed.

Sybiha recalled that in 2022, when navigation in the Black Sea was blocked, global food prices rose by 25%.

“We are once again on the brink of such an increase. The food security of many countries around the world depends on Ukrainian grain, and this is about more than grain alone. Because of Russia's blockade of the Black Sea, those countries are not receiving products on time,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sanctions working: FMurges allies to maintain pressure on Russia

He added that some agricultural land could remain unsown because of the risks created by Russia, which would also affect prices next year.

“Therefore, the consequences are already being felt, and they will only intensify. The Black Sea could become a second Strait of Hormuz, this time in terms of food security,” Sybiha stressed.

He noted that all mediators actively involved in the process were now awaiting a response from Russia, while Ukraine was working with all its European partners to maximize the transit of Ukrainian grain through their countries to designated destinations.

“This will be difficult because Ukraine is one of the world's largest agricultural producers and can feed up to 400 million people. Collective pressure is therefore needed to force Russia to unblock the Black Sea,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that European partners are becoming increasingly aware of the threat posed by Russian escalation and the need to counter the“shadow war” Moscow is waging against the West. They also recognize Ukraine's important role in strengthening European security.