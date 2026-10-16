Zelensky Explains How Ukraine Uses Starlink To Intercept Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to him, after Starlink's performance was reduced, the Ukrainian military lost the ability to intercept some of these targets.

He made this announcement during a press conference in Brussels, according to Ukrinform.

“We sometimes imagine that Starlink is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out precision strikes. No. We do not use Starlink to attack or respond within the territory of the Russian Federation. That is precisely why we appealed to SpaceX and the White House to grant us this capability. If we had it, we wouldn't have had to ask,” Zelensky said.

He explained that Ukraine uses Starlink to operate interceptor drones that destroy“Shahed” rockets attacking the civilian population, and called the speed restrictions on the system an unpleasant and dangerous surprise.

“That's why they didn't shut down Starlink, but reduced its speed, and when they reduced the speed, we were unable to shoot down a certain number of 'Jet-Shaheds.' This is very unpleasant. We were unable to use it [the tool] to protect the population. This is very painful and unpleasant. The 'Jet Shahids' were traveling at speeds of over 400 km, but they reduced our speed to 70...,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Serhiy“Flash” Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President on technological issues, stated that SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminal while in motion overnight, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not receive any warning.

SpaceX maintains 161 km/h speed limit for Starshield terminals, Ukraine's defense ministry says

A source in the Ministry of Defense also reported that the Starlink operational restrictions detected overnight complicated the work of unmanned system, logistics, and the Defense Forces'“middle strike” operations.

In addition, the President's special advisor on technology, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, emphasized that by limiting the operating speed of Starlink terminals, SpaceX is effectively depriving Ukraine of the ability to defend itself against“Shahed” drones.