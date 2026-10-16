FM Sybiha: Ukraine Will Respond Proportionally To Russian Attacks On Its Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform

“If we see that Russia is striking our facilities, there will be a proportional response. We are ready for a ceasefire, but Russia must be compelled to agree to it,” Sybiha emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine is working to strengthen its air defense, specifically exploring the possibility of developing its own ballistic missile and obtaining a license to manufacture it.

“All these areas are being explored. We are also looking for many other solutions,” Sybiha emphasized.

According to the minister, the U.S. position remains a key factor in the supply of anti-ballistic interceptors to Ukraine.

“We have the PURL program in place, and we are ready to purchase these weapons [from the U.S. ], and we are ready to increase the procurement budget. Therefore, the decision regarding additional interceptors lies with the American side,” the Ukrainian foreign minister stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's decision to resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, claiming that they allegedly contribute to keeping global energy prices high.

FM: Time to use frozen Russian assets, not just proceeds

On October 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Financial Times that Ukrain would resume strikes on Russian oil refineries because Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Oil prices rose over the course of the week amid uncertainty regarding supplies from the Middle East and a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. oil inventories.