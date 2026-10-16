Mugham Center Hosts Enchanting Musical Evening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra has performed at the International Mugham Center.

The concert featured well-known works by Azerbaijani composers and showcased the distinctive sounds of traditional instruments.

The evening opened with Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Fantasia". The programme continued with compositions by Ramiz Mirishli, Jahangir Jahangirov, Shamsi Karimov, Tofig Guliyev, Gambar Huseynli, Vasif Adigozalov, Oktay Kazimi and Adil Garay.

Honoured Artists Farida Malikova and Togrul Asadullayev joined the concert as soloists. They performed alongside Vidadi Pashayev, Samad Babayev, Minaya Bagirli, Shaiq Asadov, Ulvi Tahirov, Mammad Ibrahimov, Ulfat Hasanli, Abid Chalabi, Khayyam Guliyev and Aysu Sadigova.

The orchestra was led by chief conductor Mustafa Ashurov, a recipient of the Presidential Award. Under his direction, the musicians moved between gentle, expressive passages and livelier rhythms, highlighting the range of the folk orchestra.

The audience responded with warm applause, showing its appreciation for the performances.

The concert offered listeners a chance to enjoy works by some of Azerbaijan's leading composers, performed on traditional instruments.

The evening celebrated a musical tradition that continues to hold an important place in Azerbaijan's cultural life.

The Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra holds a special place in Azerbaijan's musical history. Founded in 1931 on the initiative of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, it was the country's first professional folk instruments orchestra to perform from written musical scores.

The ensemble played an important role in bringing Azerbaijani folk music to the concert stage, performing traditional songs, dances, mugham and works by national composers. Its repertoire also included arrangements of classical works by international composers.

The orchestra is closely associated with Said Rustamov (1907-1983), a prominent Azerbaijani composer, conductor, teacher and researcher of folk music. He served as the ensemble's artistic director and chief conductor for many years, expanding its repertoire and helping develop its distinctive musical style.

The orchestra performs with traditional Azerbaijani instruments, including the tar, kamancha, balaban, daf and naghara.