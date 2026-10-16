Dan Stratton

I am a lecturer health and biomedical sciences. My research encompasses cell to cell communication by extracellular vesicles and novel designer proteins to tackle significant and future health issues, including the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, compensating for age related tissue decline and working generally with immunology.

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