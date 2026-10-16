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Dan Stratton

Dan Stratton


Date: 2026-10-16 09:34:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Biomedical Health Science, The Open University
Profile Articles

I am a lecturer health and biomedical sciences.
My research encompasses cell to cell communication by extracellular vesicles and novel designer proteins to tackle significant and future health issues, including the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, compensating for age related tissue decline and working generally with immunology.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer Health Science, The Open University
Education
  • London Met, PhD Immunology and Biochemistry

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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