John Paul Helveston

Associate Professor of Engineering Management and Systems Engineering, George Washington University

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John Paul (JP) is an Associate Professor at The George Washington University in the Department of Engineering Management and Systems Engineering. His research focuses on understanding how consumer preferences, market dynamics, and policy affect the emergence and adoption of low-carbon technologies, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. He also studies the critical relationship between the US and China in developing and mass producing these technologies. He has expertise in choice modeling, conjoint analysis, survey design, data analysis, interview research methods, the R programming language, China, and the global electric vehicle industry. He speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese and has conducted extensive fieldwork in China. John holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.S. in Engineering Science and Mechanics (ESM) from Virginia Tech.

2018–present Associate professor, The George Washington University

2016 Carnegie Mellon University, Ph.D. Engineering and Public Policy

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