Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Texas at Arlington

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Morgan E. PettyJohn, PhD is an Assistant Professor in the School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Arlington. Trained as a Couple and Family Therapist, she is a mixed methods violence researcher focused on prevention and response to sexual assault and intimate partner violence. More specifically, Dr. PettyJohn is interested in how social media and other technologies intersect with people's experiences of interpersonal violence. Her research examines questions such as: how do social media frame cultural discourse about interpersonal violence, and how do digital technologies both increase risk of coercive control and support help seeking efforts for survivors? Dr. PettyJohn is also a highly cited masculinities scholar who advocates for men who are survivors of sexual assault and serves on the editorial board for the APA journal, Psychology of Men and Masculinities.



2023–2025 Assistant Professor of Social Work, The University of Texas at Arlington 2022–2023 Postdoctoral Researcher, The University of Texas Medical Branch



2022 Michigan State University, Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies, specializations in Couple and Family Therapy and Women and Gender Studies

2016 Oklahoma State University, M.S. in Human Development and Family Science, specialization in Couple and Family Therapy 2014 Texas A&M University, B.A. in Psychology



Society for Social Work and Research

American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality

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