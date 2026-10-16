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Jaquelyn Jahn

Jaquelyn Jahn


Date: 2026-10-16 09:34:51

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University
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Jaquelyn (Jackie) Jahn, PhD, MPH, is an assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements, and Population Health Equity.

She is an epidemiologist whose research investigates the ways that structural racism and other societal structures population health and health inequities. Much of her work focuses on the health of individuals, families, and communities that are affected by the U.S. criminal legal system. She works in partnership with interdisciplinary research teams, advocates, and policymakers to advance community health, safety, and wellbeing.

She received her PhD in Population Health Sciences from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where she also received her MPH.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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