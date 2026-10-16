Joshua Barocas
- Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
Josh Barocas is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, an infectious diseases physician at Denver Health, and
Founding Executive Director of the Colorado Poverty and Health Initiative. He leads an interdisciplinary research program integrating epidemiology, longitudinal data, simulation modeling, and health decision science to understand how complex systems influence health outcomes and identify strategies to improve them. His research focuses on using simulation models to translate empirical
evidence into actionable insights that can inform clinical practice and health system interventions. He has published work and editorials in leading journals such as NEJM, Lancet Public Health, JAMA Internal Medicine, AJPH, Addiction, Clinical Infectious Diseases and Annals of Internal Medicine. His work has been widely cited in the media, including the Boston Globe, U.S. News and World Report, and NPR.
- –present Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment