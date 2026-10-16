Joshua Barocas

Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz

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Josh Barocas is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, an infectious diseases physician at Denver Health, and

Founding Executive Director of the Colorado Poverty and Health Initiative. He leads an interdisciplinary research program integrating epidemiology, longitudinal data, simulation modeling, and health decision science to understand how complex systems influence health outcomes and identify strategies to improve them. His research focuses on using simulation models to translate empirical

evidence into actionable insights that can inform clinical practice and health system interventions. He has published work and editorials in leading journals such as NEJM, Lancet Public Health, JAMA Internal Medicine, AJPH, Addiction, Clinical Infectious Diseases and Annals of Internal Medicine. His work has been widely cited in the media, including the Boston Globe, U.S. News and World Report, and NPR.

–present Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

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