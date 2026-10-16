Professor of Psychology, University of Denver

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Dr. Elysia Poggi Davis is a Distinguished University Professor in the Psychology Department in the Developmental and Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience areas at the University of Denver. She additionally serves as director of the Stress Early Experiences and Development Research Institute. She holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of California, Irvine where serves as a Project Director in the NIMH funded, UCI Conte Center. Dr. Dr. Davis received her undergraduate training at Vassar College and her PhD at the Institute of Child Development, University of Minnesota. She then completed a postdoctoral position, at UC Irvine. Dr. Davis' NIH funded program of research investigates the early origins of lifespan health and disease with an emphasis on the prenatal period. This research leverages collaborative translational models to better understand mechanisms and pathways by which early life experiences impact health. The broad goal of this research program is to work in collaboration with community partners to promote parent-child health and to provide training and opportunities for the next generation of scientists.

–present Professor, University of Denver

2002 University of Minnesota, Psychology

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