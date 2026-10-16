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Vanessa M. Conzon

Vanessa M. Conzon


Date: 2026-10-16 09:34:48

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Management and Organizations, Boston College
Profile Articles

Vanessa M. Conzon is an assistant professor of management and organization at Boston College, Carroll School of Management. Her research focuses on the intersections between work, autonomy, and inequality. She received her Ph.D. from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Management and Organizations, Boston College
Education
  • 2021 MIT, Management

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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