All EU Countries Unhappy With Budget Proposal - Dutch Prime Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- All countries of the European Union are dissatisfied with the European Commission's new European Union budget proposals, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said on Friday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"I would rather say that yesterday's meeting was held in an atmosphere that was quite tense... All countries once again clarified their position towards the proposal that is currently on the table. In short, everyone is very unhappy," Jetten told reporters on the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

The proposed budget is not good enough, as it should focus more on security, competitiveness and migration management, he added.

In late September, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Finland issued an ultimatum regarding the EU's long-term budget for 2028-2034, demanding hundreds of billions of euros in spending cuts. They argued that the proposed 60 per cent spending hike was unaffordable in both political and economic terms.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI