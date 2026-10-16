Japan's JR Central To Introduce New Tokaido Shinkansen Train Model In 2029

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 16 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Central Japan Railway Co. said Friday it plans to introduce its new S0 bullet train model on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line in July 2029, featuring automated driving and improved safety, Kyodo News reported.

The successor to the N700S will be the line's first fully redesigned model in nine years, according to the operator, also known as JR Central.

The automated driving system will control the train's speed and stops, with drivers remaining on board.

A new earthquake detection system will cut the time between detecting a quake and the start of braking to about one-tenth of the current level, the company said.

JR Central plans to introduce a test train with carriages in August 2028 and a total of 25 production trainsets from fiscal 2029 through the first half of fiscal 2032.

Separately, JR Central said it will raise surcharges for reserved seats on Nozomi services for tickets purchased from July 1, 2027.

An adult one-way ticket between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka will cost 15,420 yen (US$98) for a reserved seat in an ordinary car during regular travel periods, up 700 yen.

--NNN-KYODO