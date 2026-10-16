Malaysia Launches 'Jom Malaysia' In South Africa To Expand Malaysian Products

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (NNN) -- Malaysia has launched the Jom Beli Produk Malaysia (JOM MALAYSIA) – Local to Global Retail Programme and Integrated International Trade Mission in Johannesburg to expand Malaysian retail, franchise and direct selling businesses into South Africa and the wider African market.

Organised by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and in strategic collaboration with the Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria on Thursday, the initiative brought together about 120 participants including 14 Malaysian business representatives, government officials, South African industry organisations and commercial stakeholders.

Malaysian High Commissioner to South Africa Datuk Yubazlan Yusof, in his keynote address, highlighted South Africa's longstanding importance as one of Malaysia's largest trading partners in Africa since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993.

He said high-level bilateral engagements have provided fresh momentum for Malaysia - South Africa relations, stressing the importance of converting diplomatic goodwill into meaningful business partnerships, commercial agreements and sustainable economic benefits.

Yubazlan said South Africa could serve as a strategic gateway for Malaysian companies seeking to expand into African markets, while positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for South African businesses looking to tap opportunities in ASEAN.

He also encouraged Malaysian businesses to look beyond conventional product exports by leveraging direct selling and franchising to introduce established brands, proven business concepts and entrepreneurial models to international markets.

“National identity and brand recognition can open doors to new markets, but sustained commercial success depends on product quality, competitive pricing and consistent regulatory compliance,” he said in a statement issued by High Commission and KPDN.

The mission, led by KPDN Undersecretary of the Distributive Trade and Business Division Datuk Rohaizi Bahari, supports the ministry's“Local to Global” strategy to strengthen the international competitiveness of Malaysian businesses and expand their participation in overseas markets beyond traditional buyers.

Rohaizi said by bringing together government facilitation, industry expertise and direct commercial engagement to help Malaysian businesses establish a stronger international presence while creating new opportunities for South African companies to connect with Malaysian brands, products and business models.

The initiative focuses on three key areas: JOM MALAYSIA Brand Globalisation, franchise internationalisation and Enhanced Direct Selling Development Programme (EDSD).

Under the JOM MALAYSIA initiative, Malaysian food and beverage products, consumer goods, lifestyle offerings, including halal products and technology solutions are being promoted to international retailers, distributors and buyers.

The franchise internationalisation aims to facilitate master franchise arrangements, joint ventures and other strategic partnerships to expand Malaysian franchise brands into South Africa and the wider Southern African region.

Meanwhile, EDSD seeks to support the development of ethical and sustainable direct selling networks that encourage micro-entrepreneurship, create local economic opportunities and strengthen structured distribution channels, the statement said.

The programme also featured a market briefing by JCCI chief executive officer Bernadette Zeiler, who outlined key considerations for entering the South African market, including regulatory compliance, import requirements and local distribution dynamics.

Business-to-business (B2B) matching and networking sessions were also held to connect Malaysian companies with prospective buyers, distributors, franchise partners and investors.

--NNN