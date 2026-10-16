Singapore To Issue Preventive Measure Notices To Seven Indonesian Firms Linked To Haze

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (NNN) -- Singapore will issue preventive measure notices under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) to seven companies in Indonesia suspected suspected of involvement in forest fires that have contributed to worsening haze, said Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu.

She said the notices would be issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA), following investigations into errant companies found responsible for causing transboundary haze in Singapore.

"Our investigation so far suggested that some of the haze experienced in Singapore originated from fires on the lands of seven companies in Indonesia.

"Where warranted, we will take further action under the THPA based on the information and evidence available," she said in a press conference on Friday.

Fu said the notices seek the companies to deploy firefighting personnel to extinguish fires on land owned or occupied by them and prevent the fires from spreading.

They are also required to discontinue or not commence any burning activities and submit action plans to the NEA detailing measures to extinguish fires on their land and prevent their recurrence.

Meanwhile Fu said the haze conditions in Singapore were expected to persist for some time with air quality likely to fluctuate and potentially reach hazardous levels.

"However, as we transit to the inter-monsoon period towards the end of October or early November, we expect the situation to improve and that is another three to four weeks away.

"We expect winds around Singapore to become lighter then and more variable in direction, so it is less likely to bring haze from Sumatra or Kalimantan to Singapore," she added.

As of 7 pm on Friday, NEA data showed that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) had continued to deteriorate with three regions recording very unhealthy air quality.

The 24-hour PSI stood at 225 in the central region, 202 in the west, 201 in the east, 183 in the south and 161 in the north.

Fu said the distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable Singaporeans through 37 vending machines will be fully deployed across the island by Friday night.

On the availability of masks, she assured the public that sufficient mask stocks were available at retailers' warehouses and in government stockpiles.

"The Haze Task Force is working closely with retailers to ensure the availability of masks to the public and we are monitoring the situation and working closely with our partners to ensure that those who need masks can access them," she said.

--NNN