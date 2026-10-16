MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Complete Aerospace Solutions Publishes Article and Video on Montana's Potential Role in Next-Generation Defense Testing After President Trump's "Super Range" Announcement CAEROS, a supporting corporation of the Montana Spaceport & Test Range for the past year and a half, presents arguments that test capacity is a critical requirement for missile defense programs such as Golden Dome

October 16, 2026 9:06 AM EDT | Source: Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc. ("CAEROS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CFSU), today published an article and companion video, presented by Complete Financial Solutions CEO Jeff Gabrelcik, explaining why the company has supported the Montana Spaceport & Test Range (MSTR) for the past year and a half, and setting forth the Company's view of why Montana could help meet demand for advanced testing capacity,

The publication follows President Donald J. Trump's announcement on October 14, 2026, at a rally in Kalispell, Montana, that the Department of War will establish a new "super range" in the state that could test autonomous systems, space and electronic warfare technology, and supersonic and hypersonic systems. U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy stated the following day that the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which has not yet reached a full Senate vote, includes $10 million for a feasibility study of an advanced range in Montana. A location, cost and timeline have not been announced.

The article, "Montana Has the Room. Now It Has the Mandate," by CAEROS CEO Rick Sanford, and the companion video by Jeff Gabrelcik are available at the following URL link:

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The argument: range time is the bottleneck

In the article, Mr. Sanford writes that America's legacy test ranges are crowded, largely coastal, and boxed in by congested airspace, and that programs waiting in line for range slots give adversaries time to iterate. He notes that of the 19 FAA-licensed and federal launch and reentry sites, none sits in the northern Rocky Mountain region.

According to MSTR, a distributed hub-and-spoke range linking Helena, Billings and Townsend, is built around assets already in place: approved military airspace at Townsend and Clancy through the Limestone Hills Innovation & Test Campus; sparse population that allows mission-sized safety buffers and inland recovery of test articles; a continental corridor to polar and sun-synchronous orbits at 45 to 48 degrees north; a flight-proven partner in EXOS Aerospace, an FAA-licensed reusable suborbital launch provider; a mission data pipeline targeting quick-look data at one hour and full mission data at 24 hours; and a compliance posture built around ITAR, NIST SP 800-171 and a roadmap to CMMC. Behind the range stands a coalition of 24 organizations and more than 12 letters of intent, including one from a major defense prime.

"Test capacity is not a footnote to missile defense. It is a gate," said Rick Sanford, CEO of Complete Aerospace Solutions. "Every interceptor, sensor and space-based layer in Golden Dome has to be tested before it can be trusted. Hypersonics, space systems and counter-UAS are among the categories the President named for the super range, and the kind of work the Montana Spaceport & Test Range was designed to host. That is why we have stood behind MSTR for the past year and a half, and why we are proud to stand behind it now."

Where CAEROS fits

CAEROS's business plan is to acquire established lower-tier aerospace suppliers, targeting companies with $50 million or more in existing or contracted revenue, that make components the company believes are relevant to missile defense programs such as Golden Dome Through its strategic partnership with Space Innovation Unit, Inc. (SpaceIU), a wholly owned subsidiary of Decentral Life, Inc. (OTC: WDLF), early-stage aerospace companies are incubated and prepared for defense contracts, with a path to acquisition as they mature. Through the existing Ai Arsenals partnership held by Complete Defense Solutions, Inc., CFSU's other wholly owned subsidiary, the group is positioned to support a secure AI data center with adjacent private defense manufacturing, bridging dual-use and defense technologies from lab to fleet.

Both ends of that pipeline, the article notes, need the same thing: a place to test. A range with open schedules, approved airspace and fast data turns a promising design into a qualified product.

"Both ends of that pipeline need the same thing: open airspace, fast data, and a range that says yes," Mr. Gabrelcik says in the video. "If you're an aerospace supplier, an investor, or a partner who wants to be part of what's being built in Big Sky country, reach out to us."

The article also addresses the open questions around the super range, including siting, cost and community impact, and endorses MSTR's position that federal spaceport licensing requires environmental review with formal public participation.

About Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc.

Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CFSU) that seeks to acquire established lower-tier aerospace suppliers that support the Golden Dome program. CAEROS is a listed supporting corporation of the Montana Spaceport & Test Range. Learn more at completeaerosp and completefin.

About Space Innovation Unit, Inc.

Space Innovation Unit, Inc. is an aerospace-focused business incubator and a wholly owned subsidiary of Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCID: WDLF). SIU helps early-stage aerospace and defense companies prepare for government contracts and growth. Learn more at spaceiu.

About the Montana Spaceport & Test Range

The Montana Spaceport & Test Range is a distributed test range for launch operations, hypersonics and UAS/UAV, operated in coordination with EXOS Aerospace and the Limestone Hills Innovation & Test Campus. Learn more at montanaspaceport.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the proposed Montana super range, the development of the Montana Spaceport & Test Range, the Golden Dome program, and the plans and acquisition strategy of Complete Aerospace Solutions, Complete Financial Solutions, Space Innovation Unit and Decentral Life. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including government or other funding and site decisions, regulatory and licensing approvals, the enactment and funding of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act and related appropriations, whether the announced range will be located at or involve MSTR, the availability and terms of acquisition targets, and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither CAEROS nor SIU has been selected for, or holds a contract related to, the announced super range. The companies undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Source: Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.