MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gilpin Facial Plastics' Dr. David Gilpin Named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 List Gilpin Facial Plastics' Dr. David Gilpin has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 list in both the facelift and rhinoplasty categories.

October 16, 2026 9:26 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Gilpin Facial Plastics announced that founder Dr. David Gilpin has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 list for both facelift and rhinoplasty. The rankings were announced on August 4, 2026, marking recognition for Dr. Gilpin in two separate areas of facial surgery.

The 2026 list recognizes surgeons by individual procedure rather than grouping all plastic surgeons into one category. Newsweek included physicians across six cosmetic surgery procedures, allowing surgeons to be considered according to the specific areas in which they work.

According to the published methodology, the rankings consider recommendations from medical professionals familiar with plastic surgery, along with information related to quality of care and qualifying certification. Self-recommendations are not permitted, and physicians are reviewed within the procedure categories for which they are nominated.

For Gilpin Facial Plastics, recognition in both facelift and rhinoplasty is significant because the two procedures represent separate areas within facial surgery. Being named in both categories reflects the practice's long-standing focus on facial procedures and makes the 2026 recognition especially meaningful to Dr. Gilpin's work.

"The goal of a facelift or a rhinoplasty is never to make someone look like a different person; it's to give them back the version of themselves they recognize," said Dr. David Gilpin. "Getting there takes constant study. The techniques I use today are not the ones I trained on a decade ago, and they won't be the ones I'm using ten years from now. To have that work recognized by other physicians, in both procedures, is humbling. But the people who really earned this are the patients who trusted me with their faces, and a team that treats every one of them like the only person on the schedule."

The Newsweek recognition joins a record that includes selection as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for six consecutive years, a peer-nominated honor, along with RealSelf Hall of Fame status, features in Nashville Lifestyles, and invitations to speak nationally on advances in facial rejuvenation.

Following the announcement, Gilpin Facial Plastics plans to continue the study, training, and professional development that support its work in facial plastic surgery.

Additional information about Gilpin Facial Plastics is available at drdavidgilpin. The complete America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 rankings and details about the ranking methodology are available on Newsweek's website.

About Gilpin Facial Plastics

Gilpin Facial Plastics is a Nashville-based facial plastic surgery and aesthetic practice founded by Dr. David Gilpin. The practice provides surgical and non-surgical facial procedures, including facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, neck lift, injectables, laser treatments, and aesthetic services. Procedures are performed in the practice's own office-based surgical suite, approved by the state of Tennessee and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), with a dedicated in-house anesthesia and surgical team that patients meet before the day of surgery. Gilpin Facial Plastics serves patients seeking facial rejuvenation, cosmetic enhancement, and related care in Nashville and surrounding communities.

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Name

Gilpin Facial Plastics

Contact name

Meredith Gilpin

Contact phone

(615) 942-7301

Contact address

2301 21st Ave S Suite 300

City

Nashville

State

TN

Zip

37212

Country

US

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Source: GetFeatured