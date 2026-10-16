Azerbaijan Invited As Guest To Med Dialogues For First Time (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has been invited for the first time to participate as a guest in the Med Dialogues (Mediterranean Dialogue) international conference, which will be held in Italy, an informed source told Trend.

“The invitation to Baku was sent as part of preparations for the upcoming conference, which will take place November 19–21 in Naples,” the source said.

At the time of the news publication, the Azerbaijani side had not commented on this information.

Med Dialogues is held annually by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

This year marks the 12th edition of the conference, which will focus on the future of the Mediterranean region, as well as the interconnection between security, stability, and economic sustainability. The main focus will be on energy, infrastructure, trade corridors, supply chains, investments, and new opportunities for economic growth.

The goal of the conference is to strengthen the Euro-Mediterranean partnership and transform geopolitical challenges into opportunities for cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development. To this end, the conference aims to foster dialogue among government institutions, companies, investors, representatives of the research community, and civil society.

Previous conferences have been attended by more than 2,000 international leaders, including heads of state, ministers, high-ranking officials, representatives of international organizations, and business leaders. Most participants represented countries in the Mediterranean region, as well as Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

Among the participants in the MED Dialogues were the King of Jordan, the presidents of Iraq and Lebanon, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as the U.S. Secretary of State and other high-ranking officials.

Representatives of international organizations also participated in the conferences, including the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the EU Special Representatives for the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Africa; UN Special Envoys for Syria, Libya, and Yemen; the UN High Commissioner for Refugees; as well as other high-ranking officials involved in diplomacy and the development of cooperation in the region.