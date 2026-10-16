Vtech® Debuts Original Micro-Series“The Greatest Band In The Galaxy”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12-part short-form series starring Zoe Colletti takes audiences on an out-of-this-world musical adventure inspired by VTech's Kidi Tech campaign

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VTech® today announced“The Greatest Band in the Galaxy,” an original 12-part micro-series that takes the creativity and imagination behind VTech's Kidi Tech campaign into a new world of short-form storytelling. The official trailer debuts today, offering a first look at the adventure before all 12 episodes premiere October 16 across VTech's YouTube, TikTok and Instagram channels. The 60- to 90-second episodes follow Electric Lunchbox, a band of four ordinary kids who find themselves on an extraordinary mission to save the galaxy, with a little help from music, creativity and their VTech Kidi Tech toys.

The adventure begins when Electric Lunchbox uploads its first music video with the ambitious title“The Greatest Band in the Galaxy,” catching the attention of Gurgleboo, an alien searching for a band capable of defeating the Destroyer in an intergalactic Battle of the Bands. With a little help from Gurgleboo and their Kidi Tech toys, the kids set out to become the band the galaxy needs, discovering along the way that being the greatest band in the galaxy may have less to do with being perfect and more to do with finding the confidence to be themselves.

“The Kidi Tech campaign is all about celebrating what can happen when kids are encouraged to explore their creativity, and this series gives us an entirely new way to bring that idea to life,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America.“We wanted to create something families could genuinely enjoy together, with humor, music and an imaginative story at the center. The Kidi Tech products fit naturally into that world, giving kids hands-on ways to explore those same ideas through their own play.”

The series also stars actress and creator Zoe Colletti as the Destroyer, a formidable musical rival who puts Electric Lunchbox to the ultimate test. Appearing in four episodes, Colletti joins the adventure as the stakes, and the music, reach their peak.

“It's not every day you get to play an intergalactic villain determined to take down the greatest band in the galaxy,” said Zoe Colletti.“Working with VTech and getting to step into this larger-than-life world as the Destroyer was so much fun. I can't wait for families to meet Electric Lunchbox and see if they have what it takes to save the galaxy.”

Created, developed and produced in partnership with Mod Op,“The Greatest Band in the Galaxy” builds on VTech's fall Kidi Tech campaign, which debuted an original track created using the toys themselves. The micro-series takes that same spirit of creativity into an episodic format, using short chapters and cliffhanger endings to tell a connected story that unfolds across 12 episodes.

“The explosion of micro-dramas and vertical series gave us a chance to extend our VTech campaign beyond traditional advertising,” said Steve O'Connell, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Mod Op.“After all, wherever there's a band, there's going to be drama. And with this series we could make something funny and entertaining for families, while also having the products be a natural part of the action.”

For more information about VTech and the Kidi Tech lineup, visit . Watch the official trailer for“The Greatest Band in the Galaxy” on VTech's YouTube (@VTechToys ), TikTok (@VTechtoys_Official ) and Instagram (@VTechToys ).









About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 50-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

Media Contact:

Lauren Lorenzo

Mod Op

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