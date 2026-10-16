K&F CONCEPT Introduces TA02, A 2-In-1 Travel Tripod For Photographers On The Move

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weighing 1.36 kg and folding to 50 cm, the TA02 combines tripod and monopod functionality with an adjustable height of up to 186 cm

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A scenic viewpoint may call for a stationary tripod, while a crowded street or narrow walkway leaves less room for a three-legged setup. For photographers moving between these environments, carrying separate camera supports adds weight and takes up luggage space.

The K&F CONCEPT TA02 Travel Tripod combines both functions through a detachable-leg design that converts into a monopod without additional tools. Its aluminum alloy construction, compact folded dimensions, and adjustable height provide different shooting options in a single piece of equipment.

Key Features at a Glance



2-in-1 Design: Converts from a tripod into a monopod using a detachable leg and ball head, without additional tools.

Compact and Lightweight: Weighs 1.36 kg (3.0 lbs), folds to 50 cm (19.7 inches), and has a folded diameter of 6.5 cm (2.6 inches).

Adjustable Height: Offers a working height range of 48–186 cm (18.9–73.2 inches), reaching 151 cm (59.4 inches) with the center column retracted.

4 kg Load Capacity: Features aluminum alloy legs and a ball head rated for loads up to 4 kg (8.8 lbs). Camera and Mobile Accessories: Includes two quick-release plates, a phone and tablet holder, and a Bluetooth remote shutter for compatible smartphones.



2-in-1 Tripod and Monopod Design

The TA02's defining feature is its detachable-leg system, which allows photographers to switch between two configurations depending on the shooting environment.

As a tripod, its three-legged structure holds the camera in position for landscape photography, architectural shots, and carefully composed portraits. This is useful when photographers need to refine their framing or maintain a consistent composition between shots.

In crowded tourist areas, narrow streets, or locations where shooting positions change frequently, the monopod configuration occupies less ground space and allows the camera to be repositioned more easily.

Converting the TA02 into a detachable monopod involves two steps:

Detach the tripod leg: Unlock the center brace, then rotate and remove the detachable leg.Attach the ball head: Remove the ball head from the tripod and mount it onto the detached leg to create a monopod.

The monopod requires hand support and cannot stand independently like a three-legged tripod.









The K&F CONCEPT TA02 travel tripod set up for travel and landscape photography.

Compact Build for Long-Distance Travel

The TA02 weighs 1,360 g (3.0 lbs) and folds to 50 cm (19.7 inches), with a storage diameter of approximately 6.5 cm (2.6 inches).

Its shaped aluminum alloy leg tubes and center column form a slim folded profile, reducing the space required for storage alongside cameras, lenses, and other equipment. The tripod can be packed in suitably sized backpacks or luggage, while the included carrying bag provides another transport option.

Despite its compact folded dimensions, the TA02 extends to a maximum height of 186 cm (73.2 inches). This combination of packed size and working height is particularly relevant to photographers comparing travel tripods for trips involving limited luggage space.

Adjustable Height and Camera Positioning

The TA02 uses five-section aluminum alloy legs, flip-lock mechanisms, and a telescopic center column to provide a working height range of 48–186 cm (18.9–73.2 inches).

At its minimum height of 48 cm, the camera can be positioned closer to the ground for lower-angle compositions, such as incorporating foreground details into landscape photographs.

With the center column retracted, the tripod reaches 151 cm (59.4 inches). Extending the column increases the maximum height to 186 cm (73.2 inches), allowing photographers to frame subjects from higher positions.









The K&F CONCEPT TA02 shown at different heights, from folded to fully extended.

Additional structural and adjustment features include:



Five-section aluminum alloy legs: Flip locks allow each leg section to be extended and secured at the required length.

4 kg (8.8 lbs) rated ball head: Accommodates compatible camera and lens combinations within the specified weight limit.

Center brace and non-slip feet: Form part of the tripod's supporting structure.

Hanging hook: Provides an attachment point for an appropriate hanging weight when conditions permit. 360° panoramic ball head: Allows horizontal rotation and multi-angle tilt adjustment for landscape, portrait, and panoramic framing.



The ball head enables photographers to adjust camera orientation without repositioning the entire tripod. Horizontal rotation can be used when composing panoramic images, while tilt adjustment allows the camera to move between landscape and portrait orientations.

Camera and Smartphone Compatibility

The TA02 includes mounting accessories for photographers who use both dedicated cameras and mobile devices.

Two quick-release plates with 1/4-inch mounting screws, including one pre-installed on the ball head, allow compatible cameras to be attached and removed without repeatedly unscrewing the mounting plate.

A combined phone and tablet holder provides a mounting option for compatible mobile devices, making the tripod usable for smartphone photography, video recording, and group pictures.

The included Bluetooth remote shutter allows users to trigger photos remotely with compatible smartphones, making it useful for self-portraits or group photographs when the photographer also needs to appear in the frame.

Availability

The K&F CONCEPT TA02 2-in-1 travel tripod will launch soon. For more information and exclusive preorder offers, visit the K&F CONCEPT TA02 travel tripod page.

About K&F CONCEPT

Founded in 2012, K&F CONCEPT is a photography accessories brand offering camera filters, tripods, lens adapters, camera bags, and other imaging equipment.

The brand focuses on developing practical, versatile photography accessories for photographers and content creators across different shooting needs and experience levels.

Media Contact:

Allen Luo

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



