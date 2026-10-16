Regarding The Networks Segment's 20272031 Electricity Regulatory Period And Regulatory Parameters For 2027
|2027
|2026
|Change
|Electricity distribution
|Income cap
|EURm
|440.3
|376.9
|16.8 %
|RAB (opening balance)
|EURm
|1,950.4
|1,655.1
|17.8 %
|WACC
|%
|5.85
|5.77
|0.08 pp
|D&A (regulatory)
|EURm
|108.3
|97.8
|10.6 %
|Additional tariff component
|EURm
|29.7
|51.8
|-42.6 %
higher investments in the network, resulting in an increased return on investment, and depreciation and amortisation; lower temporary regulatory differences, due to its higher return in 2026.
According to the Resolutions, NERC established an allowed income cap for ESO's distribution services for 2027 at EUR 440.3 million, which is 16.8% higher compared to the income cap set for the year 2026 (EUR 433.0 million). The changes in income cap were driven by the following:
The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
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