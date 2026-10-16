Shekinah Grace Moyes Unveils“Christmas Nations Of Joy” Second Edition, Celebrating Christ's Birth And Unity

Canadian Christian artist Shekinah Grace Moyes celebrates faith, love and unity with the second edition of“Christmas Nations of Joy.”

Shekinah Grace Moyes and fellow performers share Christmas joy on the steps outside Surrey Library in the second edition of“Christmas Nations of Joy.”

Shekinah Grace Moyes joins singers and musicians for a festive studio performance in“Christmas Nations of Joy,” celebrating Christ's birth through music and fellowship.

New Christmas video follows four No. 1s on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart and U.S. retail campaigns reaching about 92,000 locations.

- SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian Christian recording artist, songwriter and producer Shekinah Grace Moyes announces a newly edited second edition of“Christmas Nations of Joy,” a Christmas music video from her cross-genre Christian pop album, Rise As One. Combining church and studio performances with newly filmed outdoor community scenes, the second edition brings a stronger storytelling focus to Christ's birth, Christmas joy, faith, love and unity across nations.

The release builds on momentum that includes four No. 1 releases on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart and U.S. retail music campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 locations. The recording is entered for consideration in Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

At the centre of the video is a simple invitation: celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and share that joy with others.

A Renewed Christmas Story of Faith and Togetherness

The second edition of Christmas Nations of Joy brings existing performances and new footage into a more connected visual journey. Individual expressions of faith grow into shared celebration, with singers, musicians and friends carrying the song's message across different settings.

Opening greetings establish the warmth of a personal Christmas welcome. As the singing begins, church interiors, recording studios and outdoor gathering places become connected through familiar faces, musical expression and moments of fellowship.

Each setting contributes to the story. Churches provide spaces for worship and reflection, while studio ensembles express the energy of making music together. Outdoor sequences extend that celebration into the community.

The movement between solo and group performances gives visual meaning to the chorus:

“Christmas Nation - we move as one,

Clap your hands, the King has come!”

From Church and Studio to the Streets of Surrey

Filmed across British Columbia's Lower Mainland, the video combines church and studio footage with a heritage Gastown interior and newly filmed scenes around Surrey Library and nearby streets.

The Surrey sequences bring the performers into everyday public surroundings. Shared greetings and group performances express Christmas joy through companionship, welcome and participation.

The Gastown interior offers a more intimate setting alongside the larger ensembles. Returning to familiar performers across these locations helps connect the scenes and sustain the sense of a shared celebration.

Christmas trees, flowers and festive clothing support the holiday atmosphere while keeping the focus on the people and the song's message. The new arrangement allows the celebration to grow as more voices and faces become part of the visual story.

Celebrating Christ the Newborn King

Drawing on themes of God's reign, righteousness and rejoicing in Psalm 97, Christmas Nations of Joy connects its seasonal celebration with a declaration of Christian faith.

The opening lyrics establish the reason for that celebration:

“Joy has come - the King is here!

Light has dawned - the world must hear!

Lift your voice, nations sing,

Celebrate Christ the newborn King!”

References to light, love and shared rejoicing return throughout the song, anchored by its declaration:

“The heavens declare, His glory is near,

The Savior is born - the reason we cheer!”

The second video edition places renewed emphasis on this message through its relationship between worship and community. Personal performances convey faith, while ensemble scenes express the joy of sharing it.

Its welcoming atmosphere also speaks to the importance of belonging during the Christmas season. Through fellowship and collective celebration, the video invites viewers to connect with its message of hope.

Building on the Momentum of Rise As One

Christmas Nations of Joy is featured on Rise As One, Moyes' cross-genre Christian pop album released in August 2026. The project brings together contemporary Christian music, gospel, pop, country gospel and other inspirational influences, unified by themes of faith, hope, love and unity.

Four of Moyes' releases-Shine Like Heaven, Mercy Found Me, Christmas Nation of Joy and Light in the Night-have reached No. 1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart.

Shine Like Heaven and Mercy Found Me each held the No. 1 position for two consecutive weeks, while Light in the Night remained at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks. Light in the Night also reached No. 54 on the Mediabase Top 100 Activator Chart.

Beyond radio and digital promotion, Shine Like Heaven, Christmas Nation of Joy, Light in the Night and Rise As One were included in U.S. retail music campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 locations between August 2025 and August 2026.

The second edition continues that musical journey with a renewed Christmas focus on Christ's birth, fellowship and unity across nations.

About Shekinah Grace Moyes

Shekinah Grace Moyes is a Canadian Christian recording artist, songwriter, producer, evangelist and media host. She is the founder of Angel Gospel Music and host of Grace Café TV & Radio, launched in 2015.

Her work brings together music, media and ministry, exploring faith, hope, reconciliation, unity and God's love across cultural and musical boundaries.

Release Information

Title: Christmas Nations of Joy

Artist: Shekinah Grace Moyes

Album: Rise As One

Video: Second Edition - Newly Edited Music Video

Production: Angel Gospel Music

Media Contact

Alan Moyes - Angel Gospel Music

...



Production Enquiries - Adonai SLH Productions

+1 604-798-2233

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CHRISTMAS NATIONS OF JOY - Second Edition Official Music Video | Shekinah Grace Moyes

ALAN MOYES

ADONAI SLH PRODUCTIONS

+1 604-798-2233

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Shekinah Grace Moyes Unveils“Christmas Nations of Joy” Second Edition, Celebrating Christ's Birth and Unity News Provided By ADONAI SLH PRODUCTIONS October 16, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion



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