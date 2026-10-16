Fintechlex Launches A Free App And Weekly Newsletter On Fintech Regulation, Licences And Deals

The free FintechLex app: fintech regulation, licences and regulated companies for sale, on Android and iPhone.

Founders, investors and venture builders get the same regulatory insight FintechLex uses in its own licensing and M&A work, at no cost.

- Rene Philippe Raymond DuboutGENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FintechLex, the Swiss and international legal and regulatory platform for fintech and financial services, today launched a free mobile app and a free weekly newsletter for anyone who works in fintech, invests in it or builds new ventures.The FintechLex app shows every new article the moment it is published. FintechLex aims to publish at least one analysis a day on licences, regulation and regulated-company deals in Switzerland, the European Union and Asia. The app also lists the regulated companies FintechLex currently has for sale, from e-money institutions and payment institutions to banks and Swiss SRO-affiliated companies. It runs on Android and iPhone and installs in one tap from fintechlex, with no app store needed.The FintechLex newsletter arrives every Tuesday. It gathers the week's articles and covers one theme in depth.Both are free. Readers sign up with their email at fintechlex/app.“Fintech regulation changes every month, and the people who pay for that are founders and investors who find out too late,” said Rene-Philippe, founder of FintechLex.“We publish what we see in our files every day. The wrong licence or the wrong jurisdiction can cost a company a year. Reading us costs nothing.”Recent topics include the replacement of the Swiss FinTech licence by two new licences, what the coming Swiss stablecoin regime will allow, why a Swiss franc stablecoin is a hard business while interest rates are at zero, how EU e-money, MiCA and stablecoin rules fit together, the Swiss SRO licence, the Swiss crypto licence, and what buyers should check before acquiring an e-money institution or a bank.Coming topics include stablecoins across the Swiss-EU border, the transition from SRO membership to the new Swiss crypto institution licence, and white-label banking for fintechs that want to launch payments without a licence of their own.About FintechLexFintechLex is a cross-border legal and regulatory platform for fintech, financial services and regulated businesses, with offices in Geneva, London and Hong Kong. It advises from jurisdiction selection through licensing, regulated-entity acquisitions, compliance, banking relationships and operational activation. Its founder, Rene-Philippe, has more than 30 years of experience in foreign direct investment across Europe and Asia and 15 years in the fintech business, including bank creation, the acquisition of European banks and the set-up of e-money institutions.

Rene Philippe Raymond Dubout

FintechLex SA

+41 787 983 770

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FintechLex Launches a Free App and Weekly Newsletter on Fintech Regulation, Licences and Deals News Provided By FintechLex SA October 16, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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