Tomorrow: Virtual Rally Promotes Voting & Participation For All W/ Live Spanish Interpretation & Multi-Language Captions

The Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote Rally features several national-level headline speakers. Stand Up for Science is hosting the rally to provide an accessible way for everyone to participate in the movement to defend democracy.

Stand Up for Science's Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote Rally features Stacey Abrams, Michael Lewis, & more, 17 days ahead of midterms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Not everyone can attend a rally or a march-some are working, caring for family, living with a disability or health condition, have transportation challenges, are located nowhere near an in-person event, or living abroad. On Saturday, October 17 at 12 pm Eastern, Stand Up for Science is hosting the Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote Rally. The event is free, online, and built for everyone to participate, regardless of ability, language, status, or location.The rally is part of the nationwide No Kings day of action and includes live Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation and live captioning in multiple languages. Early in-person voting is already underway in many states, and Election Day is November 3.Access shapes who is heard. Barriers of disability, distance, and language keep many eligible voters from taking part in public life, and this rally is designed to remove them. The speaking program will focus on access: access to care, to science, to voting, and to full participation in civic life.Updated Speaker Lineup:.Stacey Abrams, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and political leader;.Michael Lewis, best-selling author of Moneyball, The Big Short and, most recently of Blockers;.Simon Rosenberg, political analyst, strategist, and writer, host of the Hopium Chronicles;.U.S. Congressional Representative Adelita Grijalva (AZ-07), lifelong public servant, advocate, and resident of Southern Arizona.Martha McDevitt-Pugh, Voting From Abroad.Theo W. Braddy, veteran disability rights advocate and movement leader, Executive Director of the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL);.Rhoda Gibson Malden, disability rights advocate and national organizer with American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today; and.Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for ScienceThe speaking program will be followed by breakout sessions and get-out-the-vote action. Participants can help other voters make a plan, and one breakout will connect Americans voting abroad with resources and direct technical assistance on voting. Members of the press are invited to attend as well.WHAT: Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote RallyWHO: Stand Up for ScienceWHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12 pm EasternWHERE: Virtual; register to attend here.ACCESSIBILITY: Live ASL and Spanish audio interpretation will be provided; closed captioning and multi-language automatic captioning will also be available.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

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Tomorrow: Virtual Rally Promotes Voting & Participation for All w/ Live Spanish Interpretation & Multi-Language Captions News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 16, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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