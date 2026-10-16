Moving from legacy waste-management models toward circular systems that recover resources, reduce risk, and create long-term value.

An integrated textile-recycling pathway combining Smart Sorting, PFAS-aware processing, contamination control, and recovery of higher-value cellulose and nanocellulose products.

Connecting wastewater infrastructure, data-center cooling, waste-heat recovery, and advanced-material production into one circular resource system.

New Website connects more than two decades of work in waste recovery, wastewater resource recovery, PFAS mitigation and next generation computing infrastructure

- Dr. Refael Aharon

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Refael Aharon Launches New Waste Mining Platform

New Website connects more than two decades of work in textile waste recovery, nanocellulose, wastewater resource recovery, PFAS mitigation, and next-generation AI and computing infrastructure

USA - October 2026 - Inventor, scientist, entrepreneur, and systems developer Dr. Refael Aharon has launched a new website bringing together more than two decades of work in waste recovery, advanced materials, industrial systems, water, and circular infrastructure.

The platform presents Aharon's broader engineering philosophy of Waste Mining: treating difficult waste streams not simply as disposal problems, but as sources of advanced materials, clean water, thermal energy, and new downstream industrial opportunities.

Aharon continues to focus on securing and managing his global intellectual property portfolio, proprietary know-how, and technology assets.

“Real sustainability has to be demonstrated through operating systems, measurable environmental performance, and transparent results”, Aharon said.“Environmental claims should follow the technology and the work, not replace them”.

From Patent to Operating Machine

One of the missing links in environmental technology is the ability to move from invention to real industrial operation.

Dr. Aharon's work focuses on real-world, customized turnkey systems designed around the customer's actual waste stream, operating requirements, and site, rather than simply assembling off-the-shelf equipment.

Nanocellulose is an important part of this work. Its high strength-to-weight ratio, large surface area, and broad range of potential applications make it a promising advanced-material platform. Aharon's long-term objective is to reduce production costs sufficiently for cellulose and nanocellulose materials to move beyond specialty applications toward much broader industrial and commodity use.

Nanocellulose's high production cost and market price remain major barriers to widespread adoption. Dr. Aharon's IP advances a pathway for producing recycled, lower-impact nanocellulose from waste streams, combined with customized processing systems designed around each specific waste type. The objective is to make nanocellulose more affordable, consistent, and application-ready, enabling broader industrial use beyond today's specialty markets.

The Death of Waste Management, and the Rise of Waste Mining

Traditional waste management is largely built around collection, transportation, resale, export, and treatment, downcycling, and disposal. Waste Mining starts with a different question:

What valuable resources are already inside the waste stream, and how can we safely recover them?

Aharon's approach combines:

Identification → contamination screening → Smart Sorting → traceability → preprocessing → PFAS/microplastic mitigation → material recovery → documented outputs → auditable reporting.

The objective is not merely recycling machinery. It is end-to-end environmental and EPR compliance infrastructure designed to help organizations understand their waste, identify contaminants, recover the highest value, document outcomes, and respond to increasingly demanding environmental and product-responsibility requirements.

The technology has moved beyond theory. Systems have been designed, built, operated, and tested. Textile and wastewater-derived materials have been processed and analyzed, PFAS has been detected, cleaning and mitigation approaches have been developed, material samples have been produced, and cellulose, microcellulose, and nanocellulose pathways have been demonstrated.

Waste Mining

Waste Mining is also an economic model. Real circularity can challenge established waste-management and revenue structures because recovering value from waste may require changing infrastructure and profit points, not simply adding a sustainability label to an existing process.

Aharon's position is that environmental progress should be measured through operation, contamination reduction, recovered material, resource efficiency, traceability, and verified results.

“We should not fear technologies because it disrupts an existing model”, Aharon said.

Figure 1

The website is organized around two applied technology directions that bring Waste Mining from concept to real-world implementation: Harvest Nano and Waste2Nano.

Harvest Nano: Textile Waste, Smart Sorting, PFAS, Microplastics, Polyester Solutions, and Cellulose/Nanocellulose Products

Harvest Nano Inc. focuses on post-consumer and pre-consumer textile waste through Smart Sorting, contamination-aware processing, recovery, and production of advanced microcellulose and nanocellulose compositions.

Used clothing is a complex and highly variable feedstock. It may contain mixed fibers, dyes, coatings, finishes, PFAS, polyester-derived microplastics, biological contamination, heavy metals, and other substances that must be identified and understood before responsible material recovery can occur. Responsible textile recycling begins before recycling itself and must address the full chain: from material identification and contamination screening to safe processing, recovery, and traceable end products.

Figure 2

Waste2Nano: Wastewater, Resource Recovery, and Computing Infrastructure

Waste2Nano Inc. extends the Waste Mining philosophy into wastewater infrastructure and next-generation computing needs.

The concept explores the integration of municipal wastewater and reclaimed water, AI data-center cooling, waste-heat recovery, wastewater-solids utilization, cellulose and nanocellulose production, and contaminant management within connected infrastructure.

The proposed approach for data centers and wastewater treatment plants is potentially transformative: use resources currently treated as waste on both sides of the system. Municipal and industrial Wastewater can support cooling infrastructure, while excess heat from computing facilities can support wastewater treatment and more complete resource-recovery processes.

The objective is to convert wastewater solids and other residual streams into useful, valuable materials rather than simply producing and disposing of residual sludge requiring disposal or limited beneficial use or relying on its use as“fertilizer”.

In simple terms:

Water cools computing → computing produces heat → heat supports treatment and recovery → waste becomes material → water infrastructure improves - a true win-win.

Figure 3

The website also presents Aharon's patent portfolio and his book, The Waste Mining Revolution, which examines economics, regulatory landscape, practical challenges, hidden value within waste streams, and engineering case for moving from conventional waste management toward resource recovery.

Aharon is seeking serious partners: companies, municipalities, manufacturers, recyclers, investors, researchers, wastewater operators, data-center developers, and infrastructure partners, engineers, and individuals committed to measurable environmental performance and responsible technology development.

“I have spent much of my life developing technologies and real machines intended to turn difficult waste streams into valuable resources. I want this work used by people and organizations that genuinely care about the environment”.“I approach every waste-management challenge with care, integrity, and a commitment to solutions that benefit both people and the planet”.

The new website is available at RefaelAharon.

Collaboration, support, investment, technical partnerships, project development, and introductions to organizations genuinely interested in solving waste problems are welcomed.

Contact

Dr. Refael Aharon

...

RefaelAharon



Refael Aharon

Waste2Nano

+ +1 616-432-0288

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Refael Aharon Launches New Waste Mining Platform News Provided By Waste2Nano October 16, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Waste Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.