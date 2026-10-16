Freedom Rice Bran Oil Under Scrutiny: Why FSSAI Issued Notices To Bigbasket, Flipkart

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI ) has issued notices to Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, BigBasket and Flipkart over allegedly misleading health claims made about Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil.

In a social media post on Friday, the food regulator said it had issued notices to Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Innovative Retail Concepts (BigBasket) and Flipkart India over claims made for the product, which was promoted on e-commerce platforms and social media.

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According to FSSAI, the promotional material included claims such as 'Reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol' and references to 10,000 PPM Natural Oryzanol.

"The cholesterol and heart-health claims were found to be not covered/permitted under the applicable claims for edible vegetable oil (rice bran oil) under the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018," FSSAI said.

The regulator has directed the food business operators (FBOs) to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Apart from the health claims, FSSAI said Gemini Edibles & Fats India was found offering or selling food products through its own e-commerce website without appearing to hold a valid central licence covering e-commerce activity.

The notices seek explanations from the companies over the alleged violations. FSSAI has not, in the supplied statement, announced a final penalty against Gemini Edibles, BigBasket or Flipkart in connection with the Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil claims.

FSSAI suspends one licence, cancels another

In separate enforcement actions, FSSAI suspended the licence of DNV Food Products Ltd over serious non-compliances observed during an inspection. The violations related to hygiene, sanitation, storage and licensing.

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The regulator also cancelled the licence of Jhanvittanni over continued non-compliance with food safety rules and regulations.

The actions form part of FSSAI's enforcement of food safety and advertising requirements. Food businesses are required to comply with applicable licensing conditions and regulations governing claims made about food products.

(With inputs by PTI)