Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Security And Extended Economic Activities: In Mahagi, Streetlights Are Transforming Residents' Daily Lives

More than three years after the launch of a public lighting project supported by MONUSCO, residents of Mahagi continue to feel its benefits. Improved security, economic activities extending into the night, and easier nighttime travel: in this town in northeastern Ituri Province, solar streetlights have transformed the daily lives of many families. The initiative also illustrates the Mission's commitment to reducing community violence and promoting stabilization.

We visited the area to see the impact firsthand.

Report

It is 7:30 p.m. in the town of Mahagi. Night has fallen over the administrative center of the territory of the same name, located approximately 185 kilometers north of Bunia, near the border with Uganda.

Although the sun disappeared below the horizon some time ago, commercial and social activities show no signs of slowing down.

Beneath the glow of solar streetlights, motorcycle taxi drivers continue their trips, residents move about, and small traders are still welcoming customers. It was not always this way.

In the past, darkness encouraged acts of banditry, exposed residents to assaults, and increased the risk of road accidents. Women returning home late from the market, small-scale traders, and young people were among those most vulnerable to insecurity.

Since the installation of public lighting, the town has taken on a different atmosphere.

“With the lights, we are no longer afraid”

For Gisèle, a resident of Mahagi, the benefits are primarily related to security.

“The lighting here helps keep us safe. Many women work at the market at night and return home late. With the lights, we feel more comfortable. We are not afraid,” she says.

Her simple words convey just how important this infrastructure is to local residents.

For Innocent Wabekudu, coordinator of the Mahagi Civil Society Forces Vives, the project has also had a noticeable impact on security.

“This project has helped combat nighttime crime and reduce the risk of road accidents. Today, the roads are lit, residents can move around more easily, and traders can continue their activities until late in the evening. In the past, darkness was a real security problem for the population. With these streetlights, we are seeing an improvement, and people can move around with greater peace of mind, almost as if it were broad daylight. This is a very important change for our community, and we greatly appreciate it,” he explains.

For women selling food products, small-scale traders, and young people who depend on informal economic activities for their livelihoods, having a few extra hours to work can make a significant difference to their income.

Security and community empowerment

The public lighting project, funded to the tune of US$93,630, included the installation of 66 solar streetlights along several kilometers of roads.

More broadly, public lighting initiatives have led to the installation of 231 streetlights in several towns across Mahagi Territory, including Mahagi-Centre, Nyoka, Amée, and Ngote.

Beyond the installation of streetlights, the initiative also had a social and economic purpose. Implemented under MONUSCO's Community Violence Reduction (CVR) programme, the project enabled 100 people-including 50 vulnerable women and 50 at-risk young people-to take part in the work and earn an income.

At the same time, the beneficiaries received vocational training in the installation of photovoltaic electrical systems. Upon completion of the project, they were awarded certificates. This provided them with professional skills that could support their socioeconomic integration well beyond the duration of the project.

The project therefore pursued a dual objective: to provide vulnerable people with immediate income-generating and learning opportunities while equipping the community with infrastructure designed to sustainably improve security and living conditions.

More than three years after the project was launched, the lights continue to illuminate far more than the roads: they remain a part of the daily lives of an entire community.

This initiative highlights an essential aspect of MONUSCO's mandate to protect civilians: beyond responding immediately to security threats, the Mission also contributes to creating an environment in which people can live safely, pursue economic activities, and sustainably improve their living conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).