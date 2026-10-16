East African Community (EAC) Partner States Advance Measure To Strengthen E-Commerce And Digital Trade

The East African Community (EAC) Partner States have advanced regional efforts to strengthen e-commerce and digital trade, with a focus on improving data and monitoring, building consumer trust, enhancing preparedness for implementation of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, and accelerating implementation of the EAC E-Commerce Strategy.

The measures were discussed during the EAC Regional E-Commerce Engagement Platform meeting held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 13th to 15th October, 2026. The Platform provides a structured mechanism for Partner States to collaborate on areas critical to the effective implementation of the EAC E-Commerce Strategy, including policy and regulation, digital infrastructure, logistics, cybersecurity, online marketplaces and payment systems.

A major focus of the meeting was strengthening the Monitoring and Evaluation Tool for the EAC E-Commerce Strategy. Partner States reviewed and updated baseline data, drawing on recommendations emerging from National E-Commerce Engagement Platforms held between September and October 2026. The process is expected to strengthen the availability and quality of data for tracking implementation of the Strategy and informing policy decisions.

The Chairperson of the meeting, Mr. Chris Matsiko, Commercial Officer at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Uganda, noted that e-commerce presents significant opportunities to expand market access, facilitate cross-border trade, promote entrepreneurship and enable micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to participate more effectively in regional and global value chains.

“These opportunities can only be realised through deliberate and coordinated efforts to address prevailing challenges, including gaps in digital infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, logistics, payment systems, digital skills, consumer protection and the availability of reliable data to inform policy decisions,” said Mr. Matsiko.

The meeting also considered lessons emerging from the Knowledge Exchange Forum on Building Trust in E-Commerce, held in Switzerland and Serbia in July 2026, and identified priority areas for regional action to strengthen trust and confidence in cross-border e-commerce. These actions include harmonising consumer protection frameworks, strengthening online dispute resolution mechanisms, promoting initiatives that enhance trust in digital transactions, and deepening public-private dialogue to support a more secure, transparent and enabling regional e-commerce environment.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Gordon Kalema, Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) Project Manager, noted that digital trade presents an important opportunity to deepen regional integration and expand market opportunities for East African businesses.

“Intra-EAC trade has grown from USD 1.6 billion in 2005 to USD 19.65 billion in 2025, underscoring the significant potential of e-commerce to build on this progress by expanding market access, creating new opportunities for businesses and further deepening regional economic integration,” said Mr. Kalema.

Partner States also reviewed progress in implementing the EAC E-Commerce Strategy and considered measures to further strengthen coordination and accelerate implementation. Through continued cooperation under the Regional E-Commerce Engagement Platform, the EAC seeks to foster a more coordinated, trusted and evidence-driven environment in which businesses and consumers can take advantage of the opportunities presented by e-commerce and digital trade.

Through the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP), the EAC is advancing the development of a regional single digital market by strengthening connectivity, harmonising data governance, enhancing cybersecurity, improving digital payment interoperability and supporting cross-border e-commerce. Together, these interventions are helping to create a more connected, secure and integrated digital environment in which businesses and consumers can access services, transact and participate in the regional digital economy across borders.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).