Courtesy Call On Parliamentary Vice-Minister For Foreign Affairs OZORA By Mr. Toufik MILAT Ambassador Of The People's Democratic Republic Of Algeria To Japan

On October 16, from 2:10 pm for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. OZORA Koki, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call from Mr. Toufik MILAT, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Japan.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister OZORA, referring to the active high-level exchanges last year and other positive developments, expressed his wish to further develop bilateral relations, taking advantage of upcoming opportunities such as the Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee planned for next year.In response, Ambassador Milat stated that he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the economic field, through the holding of the Joint Economic Committee.Both sides agreed to further develop bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, including economy and diplomacy fields.​ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.