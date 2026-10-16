South Africa (SA) Food Exporters Target New Market Opportunities In France

Twenty-seven South African food manufacturing companies will be seeking new export opportunities and commercial partnerships in France when they participate in the SIAL Paris International Food Products Exhibition from 17-21 October 2026. The companies will participate with the support of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), which will host a South African National Pavilion at the exhibition.

The companies, drawn from six provinces, will showcase a diverse range of locally manufactured products including processed foods, non-alcoholic beverages, preserved foods, spices, soups, frozen products, cured meats, health and organic products, confectionery, seafood and gourmet food products.

SIAL Paris brings together producers, distributors, restaurateurs, importers, exporters and other international food industry players. South Africa's participation will provide local companies with an opportunity to showcase their products, engage prospective international buyers and explore new commercial opportunities.

According to the Acting Deputy Director-General of Exports at the dtic, Mr Willem van der Spuy, South Africa's participation forms part of the department's broader efforts to increase exports of value-added products, diversify international markets and support South African companies to establish sustainable export relationships.

“France is an important market in South Africa's export diversification agenda and a strategic economic partner. Our objective is not simply to showcase South African products, but to use platforms such as SIAL Paris to connect export-ready companies with buyers, importers, distributors and other commercial partners who can assist them to establish and expand their presence in the French and broader European markets,” says Van der Spuy.

He adds that the dtic is placing increased emphasis on targeted business-to-business matchmaking as part of its international export promotion interventions, with the aim of ensuring that participating companies engage with relevant buyers and commercial partners and that opportunities generated through these engagements are followed through after the exhibition.

“We want to strengthen the commercial outcomes from our international engagements. This means increasing targeted B2B matchmaking, generating quality business leads and supporting companies to convert those opportunities into export orders, distribution partnerships and sustainable market relationships,” says Van der Spuy.

He says the department's support for companies participating in international exhibitions should ultimately contribute to expanding South Africa's exporter base, growing exports of value-added manufactured products and enabling companies to increase production as they secure new international customers.

“The real measure of success is what happens beyond the exhibition. When a South African company secures a new buyer, enters a new market or expands an existing export relationship, this creates the basis for increased production, business growth and employment. This is the commercial impact that we want our export promotion programme to increasingly deliver,” adds Van der Spuy.

South Africa's participation at SIAL Paris therefore forms part of a broader effort by the dtic to deepen commercial relations in priority international markets by combining international market exposure with targeted buyer engagement and sustained follow-up aimed at converting export opportunities into tangible commercial outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa.