Kenya Leads Africa In Hosting The First Education In Emergencies Meeting

For the first time on African soil, the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) has held its global annual convening in Nairobi, co-hosted by the Ministry of Education through the State Department for Basic Education (SDBE) and the University of Nairobi. The three-day forum, held from 13th to 15th October 2026 at the Park Inn by Radisson, Westlands, brought together governments, United Nations agencies, development and humanitarian partners, refugee and host communities, civil society, academia, teachers and young people from 21 countries. They met under the theme“Working Better Together: Shifting Power, Transforming Systems.”

The choice of Nairobi recognises Kenya's standing as a regional leader in protecting the right to education in times of crisis. Kenya hosts large refugee and host communities, and over the years it has had to keep learning going through floods, droughts, landslides and insecurity. That experience gave the Ministry of Education a strong platform from which to guide a global conversation on how education systems can anticipate crises, withstand them and recover from them.

Opening the forum on 13th October, the Education Secretary in the State Department for Basic Education, Mr Nelson Sifuna, said education in emergencies“is not an optional component of humanitarian response. It is a fundamental right and an essential investment in child protection, human dignity, resilience and sustainable development.” He noted that across Africa and around the world, millions of children continue to lose months or even years of learning to conflict, displacement, climate-related disasters and disease outbreaks. Refugee and displaced children, girls facing insecurity, and learners in communities affected by drought and floods are among the most vulnerable.

Closing the forum on behalf of the Ministry of Education, the Director General of the State Department for Basic Education, Dr Elyas Abdi, said Education in Emergencies is not merely a humanitarian concern. He described it as“an essential responsibility of the education sector and a critical component of our commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education, even in times of crisis.”

Dr Abdi said Kenya's approach is guided by the Education Sector Disaster Management Policy of 2017 and supported by national disaster risk management frameworks. The National Education Sector Strategic Plan 2023–2027 further commits the sector to building resilient systems capable of anticipating, mitigating and responding to emergencies. He said these frameworks reflect the Government's determination to move beyond reactive responses towards proactive preparedness, risk reduction and continuity of learning.

Mr Sifuna observed that short-term funding cycles are often inadequate for crises that persist for years, and called for closer alignment between humanitarian assistance, development financing and national education plans.“Beyond the amount spent on education in emergencies, we must examine where resources go, who controls them, how predictable funding is and what lasting capacity it builds,” he said. He further urged that refugee and internally displaced learners be included in national education systems, and that climate resilience be built into education planning through disaster-prepared schools and resilient infrastructure.

The Director General noted that Kenya's own experience shows why this matters. Rising waters in Lakes Baringo, Bogoria, Nakuru, Elementaita, Naivasha and Turkana have submerged schools. Landslides in the Kerio Valley have forced learning institutions to relocate. Along the Tana River, schools have been turned into shelters for families displaced by floods. Working with its Education in Emergencies partners, the Ministry has strengthened emergency preparedness and response plans and enhanced education cluster coordination. It has also provided educational, recreational and essential learning packs that sustain learning and support children's psychosocial well-being during crises.

Over the three days, delegates looked closely at who holds power in the Education in Emergencies ecosystem: who makes decisions, who controls resources and whose voices shape outcomes.“A fundamental question has emerged,” Dr Abdi observed.“Whose voices inform the decisions that affect children and communities experiencing crises?” He said meaningful transformation requires recognising and strengthening local leadership, valuing community knowledge, and ensuring that decisions and resources reach those most affected.

Delegates from Syria, Palestine, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries described how their communities have kept classrooms open in very difficult conditions. Mr Hassan Al-Hussein, Representative for International Cooperation at Syria's Ministry of Education, called for“proper coordination, right from the government, ministries and donors to local communities.”

South Sudanese education official Mr Ador Riak Nyiel stressed that teachers are central to the delivery of learning in crisis settings.“Building classrooms is not enough; investing in teachers is also important,” he said. His view echoed Mr Sifuna's opening remarks, which recognised teachers as the people who provide continuity, stability and psychosocial support during emergencies, often while enduring the same hardships as their learners.“Investing in teachers is an investment in resilience, protection and recovery,” Mr Sifuna had said.

Participants agreed that reliable data, community participation and strong accountability mechanisms are essential. They help identify the needs of affected learners, direct resources where they are most needed and ensure that interventions achieve their intended results. The forum also called for deeper collaboration among governments, development partners and local communities, so that education systems remain resilient and responsive.

On the opening day, participants built a shared vision for the future of the sector through a“Possibility Tree.” Its roots represent the lived experiences of the communities served, its branches the partnerships available, and its fruits a shared ambition: education in emergencies that is locally led, adequately resourced and accountable, and that guarantees every child access to safe, inclusive, equitable and quality education.

Mr Sifuna had set the tone for this ambition at the opening. He cautioned that success“should not be measured simply by the number of programmes launched, meetings convened or resources mobilised,” but by whether children can access safe learning environments, remain in school, acquire meaningful knowledge and skills, and build a hopeful future.“No child's future should be determined by the crisis into which they were born,” he declared.

“The message is clear,” Dr Abdi said at the close.“We must move beyond commitments in principle to deliberate action, measurable results and accountability.” He urged delegates to carry the spirit of collaboration back to their institutions and countries. He asked that the commitments made in Nairobi be reflected in decisions, resource allocations and everyday practice, with local leadership and the voices of affected communities at the centre.

As the forum drew to a close, the Director General restated the conviction behind it: that no crisis should determine a child's future, and that every child, even in the most challenging circumstances, should have the opportunity to learn, grow and fulfil their potential.

“Behind every policy, programme and funding decision is a child whose education, well-being and future are at stake,” he reminded delegates. With that, he declared the Education in Emergencies Forum officially closed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.