NHRC Seeks Reports On Assault On Woman In Gujarat, Contaminated Borewell Water In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged assault and inhuman treatment of a married woman by her husband and family members in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. In a separate matter, the NHRC has also taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged contamination of borewell water in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Observing that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Surendranagar District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the current health status of the victim and details of any compensation paid to her.

According to the media report, the woman and the man she was living with, were allegedly tracked down by the husband and family members of the woman. They were enraged over her living with the man.

They brought them both back to Surendranagar under the pretext of conducting a“purification ritual”.

The woman was allegedly beaten with sticks, kicked and tied to a tree. The accused also allegedly forced the man accompanying her to rape her.

The incident reportedly came to light after a video of the alleged assault was circulated on social media.

In another matter, the NHRC has also taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged contamination of borewell water in Dattanagar locality near the Ambad Industrial Area in Maharashtra's Nashik district due to the seepage of chemical-laden factory effluents.

The apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

It has also sought comments from the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

According to the media report, carried on October 7, residents of Dattanagar have allegedly been receiving contaminated borewell water for the past two months due to the seepage of chemical-laden effluents allegedly discharged from factories in the adjoining industrial area.

The report stated that children had been advised not to attend schools, while doctors had advised women in the locality to avoid pregnancy.

The residents are reportedly spending around Rs 5,000 per month on purchasing clean drinking water, besides incurring substantial expenses on medical treatment.