Apple Opens Pre-Orders For 1St-Ever Foldable Iphone Duo In India Sales Begin Oct 23

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in India from 5:30 PM IST, with official sales scheduled to begin on October 23.

The device marks Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment and features the largest display ever offered on an iPhone, while also being touted by the company as its thinnest iPhone to date.

The iPhone Duo grabbed significant attention after Apple announced its pricing, making it one of the most expensive smartphones ever launched by the company. The foldable starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models are priced at Rs 3,24,900, Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900, respectively.

Despite the premium pricing, industry reports suggest strong consumer interest, with shipments expected to approach six million units globally in 2026.

Customers can pre-order the device through Apple's online store, authorised retail partners and leading offline retail outlets.

The iPhone Duo adopts a book-style folding design. It features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display.

Apple claims the inner screen delivers 50 per cent more viewing area than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Both displays support ProMotion technology, Always-On functionality and peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits. A nano-texture finish on the inner panel is designed to minimise glare.

Apple has equipped the foldable with its latest A20 Pro chipset, paired with a custom vapour chamber cooling system.

The device runs iOS 27, which has been redesigned to take advantage of the foldable form factor.

The software automatically adapts as the phone is opened, closed or used at different angles.

Features such as Split View allow users to run two applications side by side, while saved app pairs enable faster multitasking.

The device also brings back Touch ID, which is integrated into the side-mounted power button.

For durability, the handset features a Grade 5 titanium build, Ceramic Shield protection on the rear, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Photography is a major focus for the iPhone Duo. The smartphone houses a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with an integrated 2x telephoto capability and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera that supports macro photography.