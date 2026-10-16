Gujarat CM Alleges 'Regime Change' Agenda Behind Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday accused those leading protests in the name of student welfare of pursuing a“regime change” agenda and attempting to push young people towards chaos, arguing that repeated electoral victories for the BJP reflected public support for its development policies.

In a post on social media platform X, Patel wrote,“Mask off moment!” and alleged that the real objective of the protests had never been student welfare or any other cause, but“regime change” and“sheer chaos”.

“Those misleading and inciting the youth of the country in the name of protests have had their real faces exposed today. They are neither concerned about the country's development nor the future of its youth,” Patel said.

The Chief Minister argued that voters had repeatedly backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its“politics of development”.

"The country is moving forward with renewed enthusiasm towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

He accused what he called a“fake group of agitators” of conspiring to divert young people from constructive activities and push them towards anarchy.

“Indian youth is way smarter than this cheap propaganda!” Patel wrote, adding that the public is watching developments closely and would never forgive those who obstructed the country's progress.

Patel's remarks came amid a political row over protests against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and demands for accountability from the Election Commission.

The BJP has accused protest leaders of seeking to bring down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government without an electoral mandate, while opposition leaders and activists have raised concerns over the electoral roll revision and its implications for voters.

The controversy intensified after senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the agitation had become a fight for“regime change”, a remark that drew criticism from BJP leaders.

Student activist Neha Bora also faced a backlash after referring to Bangladesh's 2024 student-led uprising as an example for the movement.

The BJP has framed these remarks as evidence that the protests extend beyond their stated demands.

Protesters and opposition figures, however, have maintained their criticism of the electoral roll revision and the Election Commission.

Patel's remarks echoed the BJP's broader response to the ongoing agitation, with the party emphasising its electoral mandate and accusing its opponents of attempting to destabilise an elected government.