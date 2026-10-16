Assam: Students' Body Warns Of Bodoland Statehood Demand Revival

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 16 (IANS) The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed concern over the reported removal of the Bodo language display from the Assam Legislative Assembly building, warning that the development could revive demands for a separate Bodoland state.

In a statement on Friday, ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary described the reported removal of the Bodo nameplate as an issue concerning linguistic dignity, constitutional recognition and the historical struggle of the Bodo community for identity and equal rights.

Wary said the development could be perceived as a denial of the community's identity and recognition, despite the Bodo language being included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

He said the Bodo community had fought for decades for recognition of its language, culture and identity, adding that the reported incident had raised questions about whether constitutional safeguards and recognition were being adequately reflected in practice.

The ABSU president maintained that the controversy went beyond administrative signage and touched upon the community's place in Assam's political, cultural and linguistic landscape.

He cautioned that such developments could revive memories of historical marginalisation and intensify concerns over linguistic discrimination.

Wary also warned that the issue could have wider political, legal and social implications if the concerns of the Bodo community were not addressed. According to him, perceived discrimination could deepen alienation and strengthen demands for greater autonomy.

Referring to the long-standing aspirations of the Bodo people, he said the demand for a separate Bodoland state could re-emerge as an option to safeguard the community's dignity, cultural heritage and linguistic identity.

He further cautioned that a failure to address the concerns could compel the organisation to reconsider the future of the Bodo people's relationship with Assam.

Emphasising the need for meaningful recognition, Wary called for constitutional commitments to be translated into practice and for the community's historical struggle for justice and equality to be respected.

The circumstances surrounding the reported removal of the Bodo language display have not been independently established based on the statement available.