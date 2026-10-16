Rahul Gandhi Joining 'Anti-National Elements' Out Of Desperation: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joining forces with what he described as anti-national elements, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was frustrated by his inability to bring the Congress to power.

Speaking to the media during the BJP's 'Vocal for Local' programme at Pottery Town in Bengaluru, Vijayendra also accused the Congress government of attempting to weaken the investigation into alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment and demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) be allowed to continue its probe with the officers appointed by the High Court.

Vijayendra was accompanied by Bengaluru North district BJP president S. Harish and other party leaders.

Reacting to questions about the exclusion of KPSC scam investigating officer Alok Kumar, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government was attempting to interfere with the investigation.

He recalled that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had abolished the Lokayukta and established the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), alleging that officials favoured by the government had been appointed to key positions and that the move had helped it obtain a clean chit.

“The same attempt is being made now. The High Court had constituted an SIT with some honest officers. Why are the Congress government and Priyank Kharge apprehensive about them?” he asked.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government had approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to remove Alok Kumar and other officers whom he described as honest from the investigation team.

He said the controversy surrounding the officers' removal had fuelled discussions about Priyank Kharge's alleged role in the KPSC scam, and accused the Congress government of strengthening those suspicions through its actions.

“If Priyank Kharge is genuinely honest and the government has the determination to investigate the KPSC scam, it should allow the officers appointed by the High Court to conduct the investigation,” he said, alleging that attempts were being made to cover up the scam.

Vijayendra alleged that the people behind sting operations in Karnataka were known to the public and claimed that Congress ministers were apprehensive that members of their own party might expose alleged wrongdoing.

He also pointed out that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had remained silent on the controversy and called for a thorough investigation to establish the facts.

“Let a CBI investigation be conducted so that the truth comes out,” he demanded, adding that suspicions were growing that the ruling party wanted to keep the details confidential.

Responding to a question about the comparison between the Congress and the organisation referred to as the“Cockroach Party”, Vijayendra said there was little doubt, in his view, that the two were alike.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was frustrated by his inability to bring the Congress to power and by Modi's popularity. He further claimed that Gandhi had joined protests with other organisations after realising that his ambition of becoming Prime Minister would not be fulfilled.

Vijayendra accused the Congress leader of expressing distrust in electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, and alleged that the Congress and Left-wing organisations were conspiring to create unrest in the country.

“Anarchy cannot be created in our country. The people have rejected the Congress. The party should introspect and understand why it has become disconnected from the people,” he said.

He claimed that the public supported the NDA and Modi's leadership and was closely watching the opposition's actions.

Vijayendra also praised Modi's 25 years in public life, claiming that the Prime Minister had maintained an unblemished record.

He said he had visited Pottery Town as part of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative to understand the challenges faced by potters and promote local products.