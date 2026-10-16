IAS Officer Misbehavior Incident: J&K Govt Orders Inquiry NCW Seeks Report

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) The J&K government has ordered an inquiry into the abuse of a woman JKAS officer by a senior IAS officer, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the government to file a response within seven days.

The widespread condemnation pour in after the use of the abusive language used by a senior IAS officer, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (AGMUT:2014), against Beenish Wani, a JKAS officer, during an online meeting.

The General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday issued an order appointing senior IAS officer, Mandeep Kaur (AGMUT:2004), to conduct the inquiry into the incident and furnish the report within 15 days.

The association of JKAS officers called for a day's pen down strike against the alleged misbehaviour of the senior IAS officer against a woman JKAS officer.

The Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the incident and quoted his limited powers to act against the IAS officers because of J&K being a union territory and all the powers of control and supervision of IAS/IPS officers lying with the Lt Governor.

Omar said on X,“Had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct. As a UT, we expect the authorities with control over the IAS officers to set the right example & ensure abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet”.

Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, also condemned the alleged misbehaviour of the IAS officer, calling it uncalled for and unbecoming of any civil servant.

Tariq Hameed Karra, President of JKPCC, also wrote to the Lt Governor seeking strong disciplinary action against the IAS officer.

In addition to politicians, social activists have also taken a strong exception to the reported incident of misbehaviour that went widely viral through a video clip of the proceedings of the meeting showing the IAS officer lose his cool and behave in an erratic, arrogant and delinquent manner.