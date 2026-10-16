Bulandshahr: Speeding Van Crashes Into Tree, Father And Daughter Among Five Dead (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) At least five people, including a father and his daughter, were killed in a tragic road mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Friday, as a speeding van crashed into a tree.

The fatal crash resulted in at least five deaths and left three passengers grievously injured.

The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem while the wounded have been admitted in nearby hospital.

The tragic road accident occurred on Delhi-Badaun highway in Bulandshahr, near Ratanpur Khedia village.

The accident happened while a family was headed for a pilgrimage from Kasganj to a pilgrimage site in Narora.

The mishap resulted in death of five people, all said to be from one family while three others were left critically injured.

The accident happened as the Eeco van was over-speeding and lost control on the highway, leading to head-on collision with a tree on the roadside.

The Public Relations Officer of Bulandshahr's Superintendent of Police (SP) told the media that there were eight people in the Eeco van.

"They were residents of Daheli Buzurg village. The family was enroute to the Sarvamangala Mata Temple in Belon village when the accident occurred," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was moving at a very high speed when it veered off and rammed into a tree.

The impact with the tree was so severe that the vehicle was severely damaged, trapping the occupants inside.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams arrived at the spot. Many local residents also assembled at the spot, who assisted in the rescue operation.

With the assistance of local residents, police personnel extracted the injured from mangled vehicle and transported them via ambulance to the Dibai Community Health Centre (CHC).

The doctors at the hospital declared five dead.

The three injured survivors were given initial medical treatment before being referred to higher-level medical facility for advanced care.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the family members were travelling from Kasganj to Bulandshahr for a religious pilgrimage.

The police are further investigating the cause of the accident.