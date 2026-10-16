IND Vs WI, 5Th T20I: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Be Included In India's Playing XI For Series Decider?

India faces the West Indies in the fifth T20I in Bengaluru, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential inclusion in the spotlight. His fearless left-handed batting and ability to attack pace and spin could add firepower to the top order.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was warming the bench for the first four T20I matches of the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies. With the contest heading into the series decider at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India will be aiming for a series-clinching performance to seal the trophy in style.

However, whether the hosts would unleash Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the crucial match of the series has become a topic of debate as the team management weighs its options ahead of the crucial encounter. Having not featured in one of the four matches, the 15-year-old could be in contention for a place in the Playing XI.

Let's take a look at why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be included in the Bengaluru T20I series decider against West Indies.

Sanju Samson's inconsistent performance has been a major issue for Team India management. Despite playing a quickfire knock of 56 off 23 balls during India's 248-run chase in the Hyderabad T20I, Samson's previous outings have been marked by low scores and a failure to convert explosive starts into match-winning innings.

In the last seven T20I innings, Samson's scores read 9, 7, 2, 11, 82, 3, and 56, highlighting a recurring pattern of volatility that leaves the middle order exposed when early momentum collapses. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, brings a fresh wave of fearless dynamism and exceptional technical composure that could stabilize India's top order.

Drafting the 15-year-old into the playing XI for the T20I series decider could provide the ultimate tactical spark to disrupt the West Indies bowling attack. His natural ability to take on the bowlers in the powerplay can be added to great effect, especially given how crucial early momentum is on a high-scoring ground like Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's playing XI for the series decider against the West Indies presents a vital left-handed match-up advantage against the West Indies' spin attack.

With Abhishek Sharma already providing a left-handed option at the top of the order, Vaibhav's aggressive approach could further strengthen India's powerplay strategy. The 15-year-old's ability to target both pace and spin right from the opening ball makes him a lethal asset on Bengaluru's true-bouncing surface.

Having practiced in the nets for the first four T20I matches of the five-match series, the teenage sensation has already adapted to the team's internal pace, environment, and tactical frameworks, making him a potential option for the series decider, where his fearless batting could give India an additional attacking dimension against the West Indies.

Despite being 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already displayed an exceptional capacity to thrive under immense pressure on the domestic and age-group circuits, showing a maturity far beyond his years.

His performance in the U19 World Cup Final against England, where he smashed 175 off 80 balls, followed a record-breaking 776-run campaign in a highly competitive IPL 2026 and a quickfire 21-ball 38 against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal on a sluggish pitch, which showcased his uncanny knack for rising to the occasion regardless of match situations or pitch conditions.

Thrusting him into a T20I series decider at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would not be a gamble of desperation, but a bold statement of faith in a generational talent built for the big moments.

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For the first four T20I matches, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan were the top three batters, allowing the West Indies bowling attack to prepare a hyper-targeted bowling plan for each batter across multiple matches.

If the Team India management throws a 15-year-old into the opening slot, it would completely shatter the visitors' tactical preparations. Without any extensive international footage to analyse, West Indies bowlers and analysts would be forced to abandon their pre-match field placements and bowling strategies.

Therefore, Sooryavanshi's inclusion could give India a massive psychological upper hand from the very first over, as the West Indies captain and bowlers scramble to adjust their fields on the fly.