Rita Moreno Headlines Hispanic Heritage Month Conversation At Lehman College Presented By HITN MEDIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This public event will spotlight achievements and legacy of the legendary Puerto Rican icon









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BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, HITN MEDIA, the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States, will present Iconic Dialogues with Rita Moreno, a special live conversation at Lehman College's Lovinger Theatre in the Bronx.

Sponsored by HITN Media and presented in collaboration with the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute (MSI), Feria Internacional del Libro NYC (FILNYC) and Lehman Stages, the event reflects HITN 's longstanding commitment to elevating Hispanic voices, preserving cultural heritage and creating meaningful opportunities for communities to engage with the leaders and artists who have shaped American culture.

On Tuesday October 20th the public is invited to attend this special Hispanic Heritage Month program, featuring Puerto Rican actress, singer and performer Rita Moreno in conversation with Cordelia González. Together, they will explore Moreno's career, her cultural legacy and the broader significance of Hispanic representation across entertainment, arts and public life.

“We are proud to bring Iconic Dialogues to Lehman College as part of HITN MEDIA's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration,” said Michael D. Nieves, president and CEO of HITN MEDIA.“Hosting Rita Moreno, a Puerto Rican living legend at this event reflects our mission to recognize the trailblazers who have expanded what is possible for our communities, bring audiences together to honor our history, affirm our identity and inspire future generations.”

Moreno, one of the most honored performers in entertainment history, will share reflections from a career that has spanned more than eight decades and helped broaden visibility for Puerto Rican and Latino artists in American popular culture. A recipient of the EGOT -Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony- she has appeared in film, television and theater productions in the United States and abroad, including the acclaimed West Side Story.

Through programming such as Iconic Dialogues , HITN MEDIA continues to convene cultural leaders, educational institutions and community partners around the stories and achievements that define the Hispanic experience in the United States. The event underscores the network's role as a national media leader dedicated to ensuring Hispanic history, creativity and contributions remain visible, celebrated and accessible to broad audiences.

The event is open to the public; however, advance registration through Eventbrite is required. On Tuesday, October 20th, doors to the Lovinger Theatre will close promptly at 3:45 p.m., and registered guests are encouraged to arrive early. The closest access to the venue is the main entrance at Gate 8, located at Bedford Park Blvd West.

About the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute

Founded in 2012 and based at Lehman College, the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute (MSI) advances education, research, culture, and community engagement focused on Mexico and Mexican communities in New York City and the United States. The Institute works to expand educational opportunities for Mexican and Mexican-American students and all New Yorkers, promote academic achievement and equity, foster research on Mexico and its diaspora, and build meaningful partnerships with community-based organizations and public institutions.

About Lehman College

A perennial national leader in promoting social mobility, Lehman College of The City University of New York serves as an intellectual, economic, and cultural center for the Bronx, New York City, and beyond. The college - which sits on a tree-lined 37-acre campus – supports more than 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students, another 14,000 students in continuing and professional programs, and over 90,000 alumni. As a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Bronx, Lehman College educates a diverse population of students. The college offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees as well as certificate programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and professions.

About Feria Internacional del Libro de la Ciudad de Nueva York (FILNYC)

The New York City International Book Fair (FILNYC) is the largest Spanish-language literary gathering in the United States. Founded by the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College, FILNYC brings together writers, publishers, scholars, readers, and diverse communities to celebrate Spanish-language literature and culture. Free and open to the public, the fair is conceived as a cultural festival where the Spanish language serves as a meeting point for voices from different countries, backgrounds, and generations, fostering literary exchange, dialogue, and community.

About Lehman Stages

Lehman Stages creates original cultural programming and initiatives that benefit the students of Lehman College as well as the entire Bronx community. It also provides comprehensive production services to Lehman department productions in Music, Theatre, Dance, and Multimedia performances. In addition, Lehman Stages works with arts, civic, and government organizations throughout New York City and beyond to facilitate rehearsal, performance and conference space.

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