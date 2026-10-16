Geopark Announces Commencement Of Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its Outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes Due 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (CUSIP Nos. 37255B AC3; G38327 AD7 / ISIN Nos. US37255BAC37; USG38327AD78) Bogotá, Colombia, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda, today announced the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the“Notes”) (the“Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions (including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) set forth in the offer to purchase dated October 16, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the“Offer to Purchase”). The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Description of Security CUSIP No. ISIN Outstanding Principal Amount as of the Date Hereof Consideration per U.S.$1,000 Outstanding Principal Amount* 8.750% Senior Notes due 2030 144A: 37255B AC3

Reg S: G38327 AD7 144A: US37255BAC37

Reg S: USG38327AD78 U.S.$441,679,000 U.S.$1,027.50





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* The Consideration for the Notes will be paid together with accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase).



The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2026, or any other date and time to which GeoPark extends the Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the“Expiration Time”). Holders of Notes must validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdraw them at or prior to the applicable Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) in order to be eligible to receive the Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) plus accrued and unpaid interest for such Notes. Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline but not thereafter.

Notes may be tendered and accepted for payment in principal amounts equal to minimum denominations of U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof. Holders who tender less than all of their Notes must continue to hold Notes in at least the minimum authorized denomination of U.S.$200,000 principal amount. No alternative, conditional or contingent tenders will be accepted.

The obligation of GeoPark to purchase Notes in the Tender Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the Financing Condition, described in the Offer to Purchase. GeoPark reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to amend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time.

The Tender Offer is being made in connection with a proposed offering of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes (the“New Notes”) to be issued by GeoPark (the“New Notes Offering”). The New Notes Offering will be exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the Company issued a notice of redemption for its 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2027, conditioned upon the completion of the New Notes Offering. The Tender Offer is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Requests for documentation and questions regarding the Tender Offer can be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at its telephone numbers (646) 582-2900 (Banks and Brokers Call) and (800) 967-5084 (Toll-Free), or by email at....

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available from the tender offer website (the“Tender Offer Website”):, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration.

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

The dealer managers for the Tender Offer are:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, Trading

4th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States

Attn: Liability Management Group

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

1 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10019

United States

Attn: Liability Management Group J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10017

United States

Attn: Latin America Debt

Capital Markets

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Email:...

Collect: +1 (212) 250-2955

Toll-Free: +1 (866) 627-0391

Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

Toll Free: +1 (866) 846-2874



This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of GeoPark, the dealer managers or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS:

Maria Catalina Escobar

Shareholder Value and Capital Markets Director ...

Miguel Bello

Investor Relations Officer

...

Maria Alejandra Velez

Investor Relations Leader

...

MEDIA:

Communications Department ...





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“intends,”“assumes,”“will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Tender Offer for the Notes, the New Notes Offering and its intended use of proceeds therefrom. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, GeoPark's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of GeoPark, which could result in GeoPark's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of GeoPark. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in GeoPark's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and GeoPark does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.