Geopark Announces Proposed Offering Of Senior Notes
| Maria Catalina Escobar
Shareholder Value and Capital Markets Director
|...
|
Miguel Bello
Investor Relations Officer
|
...
|
Maria Alejandra Velez
Investor Relations Leader
|
...
MEDIA:
|Communications Department
|...
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“intends,”“assumes,”“will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the tender offer for the 2030 Notes, the Company's notes offering and its intended use of proceeds therefrom. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, GeoPark's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of GeoPark, which could result in GeoPark's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of GeoPark. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in GeoPark's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and GeoPark does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment