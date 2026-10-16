Safespace Global Extends Exclusive BMRT Security Agreement To Houses Of Worship And Addiction Treatment Centers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (“SafeSpace Global” or the“Company”), a publicly traded, applied multimodal AI-powered physical safety and security technology company, today announced that BMRT Security, Inc. (“BMRT”) has extended the Company's exclusive commercialization rights to include houses of worship and addiction treatment facilities. The addendum adds two new markets to SafeSpace Global's existing exclusive rights in K-12 schools and correctional facilities, giving the Company exclusive access to BMRT's concealed weapons and drug detection technology in four of the most sensitive environments in the country.

Conventional screening finds a threat only when someone is stopped at a checkpoint. BMRT is designed to find it earlier. Its proprietary Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM) technology identifies the molecular signature of a target substance at a distance, giving schools, congregations, treatment centers and correctional facilities the potential to detect a concealed weapon or drugs before a person or vehicle reaches the door.

What BMRT Does



Concealed weapons detection. BMRTM detects the molecular signature associated with a firearm. In documented testing, the technology detected an AR-15 from more than 500 feet away.

Drug detection. BMRTM identifies the molecular signatures of drugs concealed inside a vehicle or a backpack, at a distance. Earlier warning. Detection at range is intended to give security personnel and law enforcement more time to assess and respond.



“BMRT does what the security industry has long struggled to do: in documented testing, it detected a concealed rifle from more than 500 feet away, before an armed individual ever reached the front door,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global.“Bringing that capability to schools, correctional facilities, houses of worship and addiction treatment centers, places that are meant to be open and welcoming, is central to our mission to help save lives.”

Expanding SafeSpace Global's Addressable Markets

Under the addendum, SafeSpace Global's exclusive commercialization rights for BMRT's detection technology now cover four markets:



K-12 Schools and Educational Campuses;

Correctional Facilities;

Houses of Worship; and, Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Facilities.

According to the 2020 U.S. Religion Census, there were approximately 356,739 religious congregations in the United States. Separately, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (“SAMHSA”) identified 17,829 substance use treatment facilities in its 2024 survey universe.

The Company believes the addendum creates opportunities to pair BMRT's detection technology with its AI-powered physical safety platform, existing commercialization infrastructure and strategic relationships across additional markets while pursuing potential recurring subscription, integration and deployment revenues.

“Our mission is to help save lives, and expanding the number of markets we can serve directly supports that mission.” Boruff said.“Every school, correctional facility, house of worship and treatment center represents people who deserve to feel safe. We believe that expanding our commercial reach and expanding our ability to protect people go hand in hand.”

Exclusive Commercialization Rights

Under the expanded agreement, SafeSpace Global receives exclusive rights, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement to market, license, sell, commercialize, integrate and deploy BMRT's covered technology within houses of worship and addiction treatment facilities.

Importantly, the expansion does not create a separate funding obligation or increase the existing $15 million aggregate minimum funding requirement under the original agreement. The additional markets remain subject to the applicable funding, development, commercialization, continuation and termination provisions of the underlying agreement.

“We believe this is a highly strategic way to grow our business.” Boruff added.“We are expanding into significant new markets under our existing exclusive relationship without increasing the aggregate funding requirement. Our objective is to leverage the technology and infrastructure we are already developing to protect more people, serve more customers and create additional opportunities for recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.”

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary, applied multimodal, AI-powered physical safety solutions in its mission to help save lives. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Company has its Tennessee AI Center of Excellence and regional office in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at SafeSpaceGlobal.ai.

About BMRT Security, Inc.

BMRT Security, Inc. applies proprietary Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM) technology to public safety, law enforcement and national security applications. Developed by Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies, LLC, a deep technology company that has described its work as involving a novel area of quantum physics, BMRTM uses resonant frequencies to identify specific molecular signatures, including those associated with firearms and drugs. In documented testing, the technology detected the molecular signature of an AR-15 from more than 500 feet away. In independent blind and double-blind testing conducted by the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St John University, the technology reported high levels of accuracy under controlled conditions. It subsequently produced notable results in a United States Combatant Command-sponsored test. Learn more at .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Michael Hrynuik

SafeSpace Global Corporation

...

917-885-1174

Media Contact:

Nicole Beal

SafeSpace Global Corporation

...