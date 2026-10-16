Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser With Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis

Illinois dispensary partners with nonprofit to provide free cancer support services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Cannabis announced today the launch of a comprehensive Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser benefiting Gilda's Club Chicago. The month-long initiative runs through October 31st, featuring direct donation opportunities and a special IESO House of Brands

The fundraiser offers two ways for customers to participate: direct donations at Prairie Cannabis locations throughout October, and a special promotion from October 23rd-25th where Prairie Cannabis will donate 5% of all IESO House of Brands product sales directly to Gilda's Club Chicago.

"Supporting our community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month reflects our commitment to making a real difference in the lives of local families facing cancer," said Jonah Rapino, Marketing Director at Prairie Cannabis. "Our partnership with Gilda's Club Chicago allows customers to contribute to meaningful support services while shopping for quality cannabis products."

**Key Fundraiser Highlights:**

. Direct donations accepted at Prairie Cannabis locations October 5th-31st

. 5% of IESO House of Brands sales donated October 23rd-25th

. All proceeds support Gilda's Club Chicago's free cancer support programs

. Participating IESO brands include Alchemy, Interstate 420, and Midweek Friday

. Staff trained to process donations and provide Gilda's Club information

Gilda's Club Chicago provides free emotional and social support to anyone affected by cancer, including patients, families, and friends. Named after comedian Gilda Radner, the organization creates a welcoming community where people can find support, networking opportunities, and educational programs during their cancer journey.

"The work that Gilda's Club is providing is essential to help those in the cancer community," said Grace, a Gilda's Club Chicago member and breast cancer survivor.

Breast cancer affects thousands of Illinois residents each year, making October's awareness campaigns crucial for promoting early detection and supporting current patients. Community-driven fundraisers enable organizations like Gilda's Club Chicago to continue providing essential services that offer emotional support, practical resources, and community connection during challenging times.

**How Customers Can Participate:**

. **Direct Donations:** Visit Prairie Cannabis to make contributions processed at the sales terminal

. **IESO House of Brands Promotion:** Purchase Alchemy, Interstate 420 and Midweek Friday products October 23rd-25th for automatic 5% donation

. **Learn More:** Speak with knowledgeable staff about Gilda's Club Chicago's mission and services

The initiative demonstrates Prairie Cannabis' ongoing commitment to community involvement and social responsibility. Unlike typical dispensary promotions that offer minimal community impact, this fundraiser creates direct charitable contributions that support local cancer families.

**Frequently Asked Questions**

**Q: When does the Prairie Cannabis fundraiser run?**

A: Direct donations are accepted October 5th through October 31st. The special IESO House of Brands promotion runs October 23rd-25th.

**Q: How do I make a direct donation at Prairie Cannabis?**

A: Visit Prairie Cannabis during October and ask staff to process your donation to Gilda's Club Chicago via the sales terminal.

**Q: Which products are included in the IESO promotion?**

A: All IESO House of Brands products (Alchemy, Interstate 420, and Midweek Friday) sold October 23rd-25th will trigger a 5% donation to Gilda's Club Chicago.

**Q: Is Gilda's Club Chicago a legitimate charity?**

A: Yes, Gilda's Club Chicago is an established nonprofit organization providing free cancer support services throughout the Chicago area.

**Q: Can I learn more about Gilda's Club Chicago's programs?**

A: Visit gildasclubchicago.org to explore their support groups, educational workshops, and wellness programs.

**Q: What makes this fundraiser different from other dispensary promotions?**

A: This initiative prioritizes genuine charitable impact over typical promotional discounts, creating meaningful contributions to local cancer support services.

**Q: How does Gilda's Club Chicago support cancer patients and families?**

A: The organization provides free support groups, educational workshops, social activities, and wellness programs in a welcoming community environment for anyone affected by cancer.

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is committed to providing quality cannabis products while supporting local communities through meaningful partnerships and charitable initiatives. The dispensary focuses on customer education, product quality, and positive community impact throughout Illinois. Visit any Prairie dispensary to participate:

Naperville

Chicago South Loop

About Gilda's Club Chicago

Gilda's Club Chicago provides free emotional and social support to anyone affected by cancer. The organization offers support groups, educational workshops, social activities, and wellness programs in a welcoming community environment where people living with cancer, their families, and friends can find the support they need during their cancer journey.

Stay connected with Prairie on social media:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

Marketing Director

Prairie Cannabis

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at